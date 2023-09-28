DISCOVER NORWAY: Seven unmissable events in October 2023

Advertisement

Last chance to catch the Autumn Exhibition 2023

Art lovers will have until October 15th to catch the Autumn Exhibition at Kunstnernes Hus. The exhibition is Norway's largest, oldest and most-visited contemporary art exhibition.

The exhibition will be the 136th edition. The collection is an artist-juried one that aims to highlight contemporary art's development.

Two separate workshops are planned during October in addition to the exhibition. These are Thai fruit carving on the 1st and a portrait session on the 14th.

The Association of Norwegian Visual Artists organises the event.

Bergen International Film Festival

Between October 18th and 26th in Bergen, the Bergen International Film Festival will be held. More than 120 films, documentaries and short films from around the world will be presented.

The celebration of film, the one with the broadest scope in Norway, will be held at several venues throughout the city.

Films will be shown at Bergen Kino, USF and Det Akademiske Kvarter. Tickets for films can be bought from the film festival's website, where you will also find an overview of the movies that will be screened.

The festival celebrates its 23rd year in October.

Oslo World music festival

Oslo World music festival commences towards the back end of the month and runs into November. Oslo World is one of Europe's biggest events for music from Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The festival, in its 19th year, aims to bring the world to the Norwegian capital. In addition to the wide range of genres on offer, there is also an extensive non-musical programme consisting of seminars, art exhibitions and other expressions.

You can buy tickets for individual events on the website of the festival. The festival begins on October 30th and runs until November 5th.

World Cheese Awards

Trondheim will see 4,500 different varieties of cheese from around the world go head to head to be named the best cheese at the World Cheese Awards.

Various eateries around Trondheim will invite guests to cheese-related events in the city centre on October 26th to celebrate the occasion.

On October 27th, the cheese championships will begin, where 250 judges from Norway and across the world will try and select cheeses to go through to the final.

The super final will be held on October 28th. There, 16 cheeses will be tasted by a panel before the best cheese in the world is named live on stage in front of an audience. There will be plenty of opportunities to try and sample craft cheeses from around the world and take courses in cheeses and drinks. You can read more about the event here.

Høstferie

The autumn holidays will take place in Norway at the beginning of October. On Monday, October 2nd, children in Adger, Oslo, Viken, Troms Finnmark and Svalbard will be off school until the following Monday.

The following week, kids in Møre and Romsdal, Rogaland, Trøndelag, Vestfold and Telemark and partly in Nordland will be off school.

Halloween

October also marks Halloween, which has grown into a tradition in Norway. It could be a good time to check out and visit some of Norway's most haunted places.

Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim is said to be haunted by a ghostly monk. Meanwhile, others say that the organ in the church is played at night.

Nes Church is also said to have its own supernatural goings on. People parked near the ruins of the former church experience problems with locks and lights.

Akershus Fortress in Oslo is said to be patrolled by a demon dog that was buried alive long ago. Unlock Norway is hosting a haunted history tour of Oslo on Monday, October 30th. Information on tickets and other events can be found on the Unlock Norway site.

Lillehammer Jazzfestival

October 19th to October 22nd will see another edition of the Lillehammer Jazzfestival. The festival, also called Dølajazz, celebrates its 45th year in 2023.

The event will welcome back performers who played the first-ever festival in Arild Andersen. Festival and day passes are both available. More information on the programme can be found on the event's website.