Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Slight increase in unemployment

Unemployment in Norway increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.5 percent in August, according to figures from the national data agency Statistics Norway.

Around 106,000 people in Norway were unemployed, compared to 2,884,000 people in employment.

Unemployment is expected to rise following a series of interest rate hikes from the Norwegian central bank. The bank aims to cool the economy and curb inflation. Rising unemployment is also a desired effect of the hikes to prevent the economy from overheating.

City council talks break down

An incoming city council of the Conservative Party and Liberal Party in Oslo was the most likely outcome on Tuesday evening.

The two parties will rely on the support of the Progress Party and Christian Democratic Party, Conservative candidate for mayor, Eirik Lae Solberg, has said.

“The Conservative Party has spoken to the other three parties and concluded that there are two things we envision. One is that we aim for a city council consisting of the Conservative Party and the Liberal Party. The second is that we enter into an agreement on political cooperation between the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party, the Christian Democratic Party and the Progress Party,” he told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Number of heart attacks and strokes in Norway fall

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of people suffering heart attacks and strokes fell, according to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

The number of acute heart attacks among women fell by 31 percent, and 22 percent in men.

The number of strokes has also fallen. There were 8 percent fewer strokes among women and 10 percent fewer strokes among men.

“A decrease in the number of people who smoke, have high cholesterol and/or high blood pressure, as well as better treatment, are likely reasons for the decrease in heart attacks and strokes,” Ester Kringeland, senior physician at the Heart and Vascular Register said of the figures.

Military advisor to NATO chief warns Norway against dependence on China

Brigadier Gjermund Eide, military advisor to NATO chief and former Norwegian PM Jens Stoltenberg, has said that Norway must avoid agreements that make the country dependent on China.

“What we must warn against is becoming dependent on such a powerful actor as China,” he told Dagens Næringsliv.

“Of course, we will trade with China, and of course, we will use the enormous opportunities that China provides. But we also have to do it by looking at the other side, at what risk there may be in such agreements,” he added.