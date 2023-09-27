KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Norway in October 2023

Advertisement

Government to present its state budget

Norway's Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, will unveil the state budget for 2024 on October 6th. The key figures for the fiscal year will be released, and the minister will speak to the press.

Some of the budget's contents are already known. The government has promised the Socialist Left Party, which isn't part of the government but supports its key policies, several things.

The government will be required to put forward proposals for a municipal and state tourist tax. This is in addition to a CO2 compensation scheme to try and cut emissions and improve efficiency, and a one-off fossil fuel tax on heavy vehicles.

It will also need to put forward proposals to change housing benefit, and look at alternatives to the current compensation levels for the parental allowance scheme.

Leaks indicate that the government will also set money aside for roads, a cultural quarter in Tromsø and 86.7 million kroner for city growth in Kristiansand.

New city council in Oslo

Towards the end of October, a new city council will likely be announced in Oslo and the current one will resign.

Currently, a city council comprising of the Conservative Party and the Liberal Party looks the most likely outcome. The two parties will rely on support from the Progress Party and the Christian Democratic Party as part of a right-wing bloc.

The takeover will end the current Labour Party, Socialist Left Party and Green Party city council leadership.

When Raymond Johansen resigns as executive mayor of Oslo, Eirik Lae Solberg, the Conservative candidate for mayor, will take over.

Deadline for politicians to respond to scrutiny committee

Leader of the Conservative Party and former PM Erna Solberg has until October 3rd to give a written account of her husband's share trading to the scrutiny committee in Norway's parliament.

Advertisement

Solberg has been engulfed in a conflict of interest scandal since it was revealed her husband had traded shares thousands of times while she was PM. The share trading breached ethics guidelines as it constituted a conflict of interest.

There have been a number of conflict-of-interest cases in Norway recently. The Prime Minister's office and several government ministers must also respond to the committee by October 3rd.

The committee's findings could have significance for the futures of Solberg and current ministers.

Høstferie

The autumn holidays will take place in Norway at the beginning of October. On Monday, October 2nd, children in Adger, Oslo, Viken, Troms and Finnmark and Svalbard will be off school until the following Monday.

Advertisement

The following week, kids in Møre and Romsdal, Rogaland, Trøndelag, Vestfold and Telemark and partly in Nordland will be off school.

Influenza vaccines for over 65s begin

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health will begin to offer influenza vaccines to the over-65s ahead of winter flu season.

Everyone over the age of 65 is recommended to get a flu jab annually, as well as care home residents, women who are more than 12 weeks pregnant (or those in the first trimester that belong to a risk group), and premature babies born before week 32 of pregnancy aged between 6 months to 5 years.

Children and adults with chronic diseases and compromised immune systems are also recommended to get a jab.

If you don't belong to a risk group but would want a flu jab, they are available at pharmacies.