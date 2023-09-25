Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Sharp surge in police complaints filed against Oslo's youth

Oslo has witnessed a substantial uptick in reports involving children aged 10 to 17, over the past year. Figures released from the Oslo police district revealed a 47 percent increase, the newspaper Avisa Oslo reports.

There has been a sharp rise in a cases related to carrying weapons, which have increased by 123 percent, and incidents of reckless behaviour and stalking, which have surged by 159 percent.

In August 2023 alone, 279 reports were registered, involving suspects or accused individuals within this age group, compared to 190 reports during the same period last year.

These numbers significantly surpass the pre-pandemic average for August in the three years leading up to 2019, which stood at 179 reports.

Over half of police employees considering quitting

Politiforum, a Norwegian magazine focused on police issues, revealed that 1,500 police personnel have considered leaving the force in the past two years.



Among the key factors fueling this trend are low salaries and an overwhelming workload.

In simple terms, 57 percent, or 6 out of 10 employees, have considered leaving their role within the police force.

"The mounting workload and insufficient staffing have led me to the conclusion that this is not a sustainable career for me," Anja Gamst, a police officer, told public broadcaster NRK.

She has decided to leave the police force, primarily driven by her search for a more manageable work-life balance.

Surge in student demand for mental health services in Norway

Since the start of the semester on August 15th, a surge in the number of Norwegian students seeking mental health care has been observed, with more than 800 students reaching out to the Foundation for Student Life in Oslo and Akershus's (SiO) mental health services.

Trond Morten Trondsen, Director of SiO Helse, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that there is substantial growth in numbers when comparing this year to 2015.

"If we look at our figures from 2015 compared to last year, there has been a huge increase," he said.

The number of treatment hours provided has increased from 15,000 in 2015 to nearly 24,000 last year. Despite increased capacity, this increase has resulted in longer waiting times for student treatments.

Signal failure causes delays on Oslo-Ski train routes

Commuters travelling between Oslo S and Ski have experienced delays and and changes to the train schedules on Monday due to signal failures.

Bane NOR, the Norwegian railway infrastructure company, has stated that affected train lines include:

Oslo S – Rakkestad (Østfoldbanen East Line R22):

Stabekk – Ski (Østfoldbanen L2)

Oslo S – Moss (Østfoldbanen West Line R21)

Oslo S – Halden – (Gothenburg) (Østfoldbanen West Line RE20)

Bane NOR is working to resolve the signal issues and restore regular train services as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, commuters are advised to stay updated on the latest information regarding their train routes and to plan their journeys accordingly.