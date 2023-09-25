How much does it cost to rent in Oslo's commuter towns?

Advertisement

Oslo is a great city for many reasons, but it isn't for everyone. One downside to life in the capital is that it is home to Norway's highest rents.

The cost of being a tenant in Oslo is so great that many may consider living outside the city centre and commuting in for work to try and save money. Others may also have their eye on living outside the city, as they prefer smaller towns or want to be closer to nature.

Across Norway, the average price for a two-room apartment in August was, on average, 14,402 kroner per month, according to the rental agency Utleiemegleren. In Oslo, a two-room apartment cost tenants an average of 16,189 kroner.

By comparison, in Drammen, a 30-minute train ride from Oslo's city centre, two-room apartments cost 11,280 kroner in August. A three-room apartment was on the market for an average of 15,391 kroner each month. The cost of a detached house was only slightly more than a flat in Oslo at 18,576 kroner per month.

Those who wish to rent a room are expected to pay between 5,000 and 7,500 kroner per month. On the ad-listing site Finn.no, you can see all the properties listed in Drammen.

An additional cost in Drammen is the season ticket between the town and Oslo. Currently, this costs 17,010 kroner each year.

Asker offers the best of both worlds, as it is home to beaches, coastal areas, and forests and woods. The town also boasts several famous residents, with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway being the most notable. The train journey to Oslo takes around 20 minutes. A season ticket between Asker and Oslo costs just over 15,000 kroner.

The figures from Utleiemegleren for Asker also include Bærum. Bærum borders Oslo and is a short drive from the capital. Bærum is home to some of Norway's wealthiest residents and several commuter towns. Sandvika, Bekkestua and Fornebu are among the most notable.

Living in Asker and Bærum is pricier than Drammen but still significantly cheaper than Oslo, according to the figures. A two-room apartment in the Asker and Bærum area costs 13,554 kroner. A three-room was much pricier at 17,710 kroner. A detached house set tenants back 27,422 kroner each month . For those thinking of opting for Bærum over Asker, it may be possible to take the tram or bus into the city centre.

For more in-depth prices on Asker and Bærum, it is worth checking out Finn.no.

Lillestrøm is not far from the border between Oslo and Viken County. It's a 25-minute drive to the town centre or a ten-minute train journey. A season ticket for the train costs 15,123 kroner.

None of Norway's major rental agencies keep average figures for Lillestrøm. However, a two-room apartment near the town centre can fetch between 13,500 to 15,000 kroner per month. These include newer apartments finished to a high modern standard. However, two-room properties can be found for as low as 11,000 kroner per month.

Three-room properties range in price from 15,000 kroner to 19,000 kroner. The going rate for a detached house ranges from 20,000 to 25,000 krone per month for a typical family home, according to the ad-listing site Finn-no.

Ski is located to the southeast of Oslo, a 30-minute drive or 12-minute train from the centre. A season ticket for the train costs the same as in Drammen and Asker at 15,123 kroner. Studio apartments go for roughly 11-12,000 kroner per month.

Apartments aren't too much more expensive. The cost of a reasonably sized apartment in Ski was around 12,500-14,000 kroner per month at the time of writing. Slightly larger apartments with garage spaces and other amenities were on the market for upwards of 15,000 kroner on Finn.no. You can look at property prices in Ski here.