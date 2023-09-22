Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM drops UN speech, Norway the world’s biggest farmed salmon producer, the share trading scandal rumbles on, and other news from Norway on Friday.
Norway is the largest farmed salmon producer
Last year, 2.9 million tonnes of salmon were produced worldwide. Norway accounted for more than half that amount.
Norway produced 1.5 million tonnes of farmed salmon in 2022, according to a survey by Norway’s Seafood Council. Out of 40 million salmon dishes eaten worldwide each day, Norwegian salmon is on the plate in around 21 million of these meals.
Germans ate the most Norwegian salmon, with a total of 165,000 tonnes. Norway and Sweden were the countries that ate the most salmon per person, with around 5.7 kilos.
Share trading scandal rumbles on
The share trading scandal facing Conservative Party leader and former PM Erna Solberg continues to raise questions.
The story has remained in the headlines in Norway since it was revealed that her husband, Sindre Finnes, extensively traded shares while she was PM – breaking conflict of interest rules.
On Thursday, Solberg gave 16 interviews to Norway’s biggest publications. Communications experts said her interviews helped her regain control of the narrative.
“She poured oil on troubled seas,” Kjell Terje Ringdal, senior lecturer in the department of communication at Kristiania University College, told Norwegian newswire NTB.
The Norwegian expression refers to how waves are calmed when oil is present in water.
“It seems that the handling that those around Solberg are now doing is wise and smart. I think they thought they had to calm the situation, that they had to get the pulse down. This case will continue, but they have taken out the adrenaline. They have pulled the handbrake,” Ringdal added.
PM drops UN speech
Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre dropped his speech at the UN General Assembly and returned to Norway, broadcaster TV 2 reported Thursday.
The channel said the reason was overrunning speeches from other leaders eating into the schedule.
Norway had been barred from speaking in a climate meeting earlier in the week. The only countries allowed to speak were those with plans to set up their climate goals. In total, 34 countries were not allowed to speak at the meeting.
Cyclone Nigel to hit Norway
A cyclone crossing the Atlantic Ocean will hit Norway next week and combine with the low pressure in the coming days.
“This will lead to wind and rain in western and central Norway,” the Meteorological Institute wrote on Twitter.
The Meteorological Institute has said that it will assess whether it will need to issue any danger warnings.
