Kindergartens run by Oslo municipality to stop serving meat

Oslo’s municipal-run kindergartens, activity schools and leisure clubs will stop serving meat as part of an action plan for more sustainable, healthy and plant-based food to be served by the local authorities in the capital.

However, parents will still be able to send meat in their children’s lunch boxes, and the measures will not apply to private kindergartens.

“We know that eating a little less meat is one of the cheapest and most effective climate measures we have,” finance councillor for the Green Party on Oslo City Council, Einar Wilhelmsen, told public broadcaster NRK.

“Only one in five gets five a day. But I think most people agree with me that it is rare to hear of children who eat too little sausage,” he added.

He said the measures were also being introduced to cut down on food waste.

Exceptions on serving meat would be made for special occasions.

Among the other measures are canteens run by the municipality having three meat-free days a week and a hot vegan option when there is a hot food service. All secondary schools must also offer a free meat-free meal every day.

The municipality said it would also work towards offering more sustainable, healthy and plant-based options in places where it is serving food. The measures to cut down on meat will not apply to nursing homes.

With the current city council comprised of the Labour Party, Socialist Left Party and Green Party set to be replaced by a new right-wing bloc, it is possible that the policy could be reversed.