Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Norway's wealthiest (in 2023)

Norway is now home to 127 kroner billionaires, according to data presented by the financial magazine Kapital on Thursday. One billion kroner is equivalent to 92.4 million dollars, 86 million kroner and 75 million pounds.

In a staggering display of wealth, John Fredriksen has been adding 222 million kroner to his fortune every day since last year. According to Kapital, he firmly retains his position at the summit of Norway's wealthiest people.

A prominent shipowner, Fredriksen has a net worth of 205 billion kroner. This places him firmly ahead of the competition, with the second-richest person on the list, hedge fund manager Ole Andreas Halvorsen, trailing behind with 63 billion kroner to his name.

The total value of the country's 400 richest individuals now stands at 1,876 billion kroner, a decrease from last year's 1,884 billion kroner.

That corresponds to a 0.5 percent dip in values, marking the most significant drop in fifteen years.

The full list of Norway's wealthiest people in 2023 can be found on Kapital's website.

Number of coronavirus cases on the rise

Coronavirus and the common cold are in circulation among the Norwegian population, according to the assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Rostrup Nakstad.

However, despite the recent spike in the number of cases, Nakstad said that, due to improved population immunity compared to 2021 and 2022, fewer people are experiencing severe illness as infection rates rise.

This resilience against the virus underscores the importance of vaccination and past exposure in reducing the impact of the ongoing pandemic, NRK reported on Wednesday.

Erna Solberg to address husband's share trading controversy in media interviews

Former Norwegian Prime Minister and current Conservative Party (Høyre) leader Erna Solberg is set to face the Norwegian press on Thursday to address the share trading controversy involving her husband, Sindre Finne.

The Conservative Party announced on Wednesday that Solberg will engage in interviews with multiple Norwegian media outlets, responding to questions surrounding the controversy.

Solberg's statements to the press have been limited since a press conference on Friday, during which it was disclosed that Sindre Finne had executed over 3,600 share transactions during her tenure as prime minister.

Residents in parts of Oslo and Bærum told to boil water before consumption

Oslo Municipality has urged residents in some areas to boil their drinking water. The affected areas include Røa, Bogstad, Voksen skog, Midtstuen, Vettakollen, Voksenåsen, Holmenkollen, and Tryvann in Oslo, as well as parts of Bærum, as Bærum Municipality currently receives its drinking water from Oslo.

This boil water advisory impacts approximately 25,000 residents in Oslo and 45,000 in Bærum.

The Water and Wastewater Agency said that all water intended for consumption, including drinking, making coffee, ice cubes, and even brushing teeth, should be boiled.

The advisory went into effect on Wednesday at 4pm. The earliest possible date for the lifting of the notice is Saturday, September 23rd, provided that water samples show no signs of contamination.

Residents have been notified via SMS and/or email, and those who consumed the water before the advisory was issued are advised to contact health authorities if they experience any discomfort.