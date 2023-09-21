70,000 residents in Oslo and Bærum told to boil contaminated water

Advertisement

Oslo Municipality has told residents in Røa, Bogstad, Voksen skog, Midtstuen, Vettakollen, Voksenåsen, Holmenkollen and Tryvann to boil their drinking water.

In total, around 25,000 residents in these areas have been issued with the notice.

In Bærum, the recommendation has been sent to around 46,000 residents in Eiksmarka, Østerås, Jar, Hosle, Haslum, Bekkestua and Nadderud.

"From September 20th at 4pm, everyone in the areas of Røa, Bogstad, Voksen skog, Midtstuen, Vettakollen, Voksenåsen, Holmenkollen and Tryvann is asked to boil their drinking water. This means that all water that goes into the mouth must be boiled first. This applies to water that is to be drunk, but also water that is, for example, used in coffee machines, for ice cubes or to brush teeth with," the municipalities wrote in an announcement.

"This can make people ill, and for safety's sake the municipality is therefore asking everyone who is within the area to boil their water. All those affected have been notified by SMS," the announcement added.

It isn't clear when the notice will be lifted, but it is unlikely to happen before September 23rd at the earliest. The municipalities will notify residents when the water is safe to consume again.