TRAVEL: Why the Bergen to Oslo train is a must-take journey

Stretching across roughly 500 kilometres of stunning Norwegian landscape (think waterfalls, hills and valleys, charming wooden houses, lakes, and rivers), the Bergen to Oslo railway route is not just a mode of transportation – it's a unique chance to experience Norway's beauty.

Often described as one of the most scenic train rides in the world, this railway route offers travellers a fantastic perspective on the country's geographical splendour and rich cultural heritage.

It's also a journey to be enjoyed slowly – the trip takes between six and a half and seven and a half hours, making it a great day trip option or a relaxing part of your broader Norwegian adventure.

Awe-inspiring landscapes and historical significance

As the train chugs from the coastal city of Bergen in western Norway to the capital city, Oslo, in the east, passengers get to see a panorama of fjords, waterfalls, mountain plateaus, and picturesque villages.

One moment, you're skirting alongside a shimmering lake, and the next, you're climbing snow-capped heights (the amount of snow depends on the time of year you take the trip), only to plunge into green valleys below a while later.

At an altitude of about 1,220 meters, the train crosses the Hardangervidda plateau, Europe's highest mountainous plateau.

This region is known for its raw beauty, characterised by barren landscapes dotted with glacial lakes and rugged peaks.

Beyond the breathtaking views, the Bergen to Oslo railway also stands as a testament to human engineering and perseverance.

Completed in 1909, constructing this railway was no small feat. Workers had to combat harsh weather conditions, challenging terrains, and logistical problems.

The highest point of the trip between Bergen and the capital, Finse, also has a rich history.

The location served as the backdrop for the ice planet Hoth in Star Wars and was also the training ground for Robert Falcon Scott's 1912 South Pole Expedition.

A red house photographed in the Myrdal area on the Bergen Line. Photo by Rachel McGrane on Unsplash

The comforts on board the train

Modern Norwegian trains are generally designed with passengers' comfort in mind. Relatively spacious seats, large windows, charging slots for electronic devices, and facilities like Wi-Fi ensure that travellers can enjoy the views in a relaxed setting.

However, the Wi-Fi is pretty shaky at times (especially when you start going through the more mountainous terrain and tunnels) – so we don't recommend relying solely on the on-board Wi-Fi if you also need to get some work in during the trip.

There is also room for bicycles and additional luggage on board; just remember to reserve a spot for your bike in advance.

If you get hungry during the trip, you can always stretch your legs and make your way to the onboard café.

There, you'll find a decent selection of hot and cold dishes (pizzas, hot dogs, pre-made meals), baked products and desserts (several types of sweet buns, fruit), and beverages. You can enjoy your meal in the café or carry it back to your seat.

Night travellers aren't left out either – a light evening menu is available throughout the night.

If you're taking the line in the afternoon, there's a chance that the café will offer food at half-price late in the evening (around 9 or 10 pm) to cut food waste. Don't be surprised to see a stream of passengers heading for the café once the discount announcement is made via speaker.

Ticket options

Travellers can choose between a wide range of ticket options. At the time of writing, one-way tickets for adults ranged between ca. 850 and 1200 kroner. Much cheaper tickets are available when booking in advance. When booking in advance, a single can be purchased from 289 kroner. Tickets can be booked up to 90 days before the departure date and prices are based on demand and availability.

The Vy Plus ticket provides extra comfortable seats. If you're travelling with friends, family or colleagues, you can opt to share a compartment with two sofas, a shared table and room for up to six people.

You can also travel on a budget with Vy's Lowfare tickets. If you take the night train, you have various sleeping options available. PlusNight features more comfortable lie-flat accommodation for when you want to get some sleep, while you can also opt for your own bed in a 2- or 6-berth compartment with the Sleeper and Rest ticket options.

The night train tickets also give travellers a discount on breakfast at partner hotels in the morning.

Furthermore, if you're travelling with children, you can reserve seats in the Family carriage with a playroom for kids.

You can check all the other ticket options on Vy's website.

It's worth it

After six or seven hours on board the train from Oslo to Bergen, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is, "I need to do this again and share the experience with a friend/family member!"

So, if you get the opportunity to enjoy this train route, go for it. It might take a time investment on your end (the plane connection between Norway's two largest cities is a much faster means of transport), but taking the train from Oslo to Bergen is well worth it.

Regardless of whether you're a nature lover, a history buff, or simply a traveller seeking a memorable journey, this train ride will surely make a strong impression that will linger long after the journey's end.