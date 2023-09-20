Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sindre Finnes issues statement amid share purchase controversy

Amid the ongoing share purchase controversy, Sindre Finnes, the husband of former Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, released a statement on Tuesday evening.

He refuted allegations of having access to privileged information when Solberg's government imposed Covid restrictions in the country.

Finnes has reportedly carried out nearly 3,650 share transactions during his wife's tenure as prime minister.

On Tuesday, the Conservative Party (Høyre) unveiled a detailed timeline of events related to Sindre Finnes' share purchases in the last three weeks.

Stricter restrictions on Russian cars?

Norway is set to impose new restrictions on the use of Russian cars within its borders. Following neighbouring Finland's footsteps, Norwegian authorities are developing regulations to curtail the presence and operation of Russian-registered vehicles in the country.

State secretary in the foreign ministry Eivind Vad Petersson has confirmed the Norwegian government's commitment to swiftly implementing effective measures.

"Like Finland, Norway will introduce restrictions on importing and using Russian-registered cars in Norway. We are now looking at how this will be done and will come back quickly with effective measures," he said.

This move is prompted by recent developments within the European Union (EU), which has released updated guidelines concerning sanctions against Russia.

Norway urges EU to eliminate tariffs on Norwegian seafood

Norway is pleading with the European Union (EU) to abolish tariffs on Norwegian seafood exports, aiming for duty-free access to the EU market.

State secretary in the fishing ministry Vidar Ulriksen emphasised Norway's desire for unrestricted market access for its seafood in the EU, describing it as a fundamental goal.

On Tuesday, Ulriksen participated in a meeting of the EU's Market Advisory Council, where discussions revolved around fisheries and trade.

During the gathering, Ulriksen highlighted the complexity of the current trade regulations faced by Norwegian seafood in the EU.

This meeting serves as a preliminary step towards negotiations on the European Economic Area (EEA) funds, scheduled for the following week. Simultaneously, discussions on access for Norwegian seafood to the EU will also take place.

Five people extradited to Norway after Aker Brygge abduction incident

All five people involved in the abduction case where a man was kidnapped from his apartment at Aker Brygge in Oslo and taken to Sweden have now been successfully extradited from Sweden to Norway.

The case involves charges against four men and one woman, with the final man transported to Norway on Tuesday, as confirmed by police attorney Carol Johanne Sandbye to Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

The four people already handed over to Norwegian authorities in the past weeks have been placed in custody. They are also being held separately, with one of the men appealing the decision to the Borgarting Court of Appeal.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the police have not yet disclosed the motive behind the abduction.