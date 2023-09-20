Roaming: In which countries can I use my Norwegian mobile without being charged?

Advertisement

For travellers with Norwegian mobile phones, the question of where they can use their mobile phones without incurring additional roaming charges is not just a matter of convenience; it's an important financial consideration, as roaming fees can be quite hefty.

In order to help readers avoid unpleasant surprises when their phone bill arrives after a trip abroad, The Local has prepared a short guide to empower Norwegian mobile users with information on the countries where they can roam freely without the lurking threat of unexpected expenses.

Roaming in the European Union

European Union (EU) countries, along with Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, have an agreement in place that simplifies mobile usage for residents while travelling within these regions.

This arrangement allows travellers to "roam like you're at home," ensuring seamless connectivity across borders.

So, if your phone is registered in one of these countries, you're in luck. You can fully utilise your domestic mobile plan, including your allocated minutes, texts, and data, while exploring participating countries.

Generally speaking, this means no unexpected surcharges while making calls, sending texts, or browsing the web abroad.

You'll benefit from this system even if you're a "pay-as-you-go" mobile user. You'll be charged at the same rates you have in your home country when making or receiving calls, as well as sending texts between EU nations.

However, there are "fair use" limits on the amount of data you can use while abroad. These limits may vary depending on your specific contract, so make sure to double-check before any trip.

As for additional data charges, they are currently capped at 2 euros per gigabyte within the EU. As reported by Euronews Travel, this cap is set to decrease to 1 euro starting in 2027, further enhancing the affordability efforts.

It's worth mentioning that these roaming rules do not apply in non-EU/EEA territories.

So, before jetting off on your next trip, it's wise to check the specific roaming regulations of your destination to ensure a smooth mobile experience while abroad.

What do Norwegian network operators say?

Norwegian network operators are obligated to follow the abovementioned regulations. However, each operator might have different surcharges and "fair use" rules in place, so it's always a good idea to familiarise yourself with these ahead of trips abroad.

You can find out more about prices abroad on the web pages of your provider (Telenor, Telia, MyCall, or others).

"Roam Like Home" applies throughout the EU, EEA, and Great Britain, with the included territories and countries being: The Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Ceuta, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Gibraltar, Guadeloupe & St. Martin (applies only to the French part), Greece, Ireland, The Canary Islands, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus (Only applies to the southern part of Cyprus. For the northern part of Cyprus, Turkish prices apply), Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Melilla, The Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Réunion, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine, Hungary, Wales, and Austria.

The regulations do not apply outside the EEA, for example, in Switzerland (Norwegian providers often offer separate deals for coverage), Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man.

Note that a cap on mobile roaming charges between Norway and the United Kingdom entered into force on June 1st, 2023, meaning that Norwegian mobile users can continue to use "Roam like Home" in Great Britain even after Brexit.

What is the maximum time I can stay in another country while roaming for free?

The EU Commission legislation states that in order to pay for calls, messages and data usage at the same price as in your home country (ie, not be charged any extra roaming costs) you must use the mobile phone for a longer period in your country than abroad.

Note that phone operators can track data consumption and roaming that their customers have used in the last four months. If during this time you have used more mobile services abroad in another EU country rather than in your home country, operators could legally apply small extra charges.