How much does it currently cost to rent in Oslo, Begen and Trondheim?

Advertisement

The cost of renting has risen significantly in Norway over the past year. According to figures from the ad-listing site Finn.no, the cost of renting in Oslo alone has increased by 25.5 percent over the past four years.

It was also reported earlier this year that surging rent prices had also contributed to a rise in inquiries over illegal rent increases.

READ ALSO: How much can my landlord legally increase my rent by in Norway?

One of the main contributors to the increases is the drop in housing supply in recent years. Changes to tax rules on second homes and increased interest rates, energy prices and inflation mean that more second homes are being sold rather than let out.

This is compounded by low levels of house building in some cities, like Oslo. With such pressure on the rental market, it can be hard to know what the going rate for a place is.

In Oslo, the average price for a one-room apartment through the rental agency Utleiemegleren was 12,108 kroner in August – an almost ten percent increase compared to the year before. The average monthly let for a two-room place was 16,189 kroner. Three-room flats cost tenants 19,821 kroner.

For those in need of more room, they could expect to pay an average of 26,691 kroner for four rooms. A detached house was quite a bit more at 30,442 kroner per month. Over the past year, the cost of detached homes has actually become cheaper.

Advertisement

Figures from the rental platform Hybel show that the cost of renting a room in a house share in the capital was around 7,196 kroner. Its figures for other property types in the capital were comparable with Utleiemegleren’s, if not slightly lower.

The cost of a room in Bergen on the west coast is significantly cheaper, according to Hybel’s figures. There, a place in a flatshare would be around 5,500 kroner per month. A one-room platform was slightly comparable to Oslo, costing 11,656 kroner per month.

Utleiemegleren didn’t have data for spots in flatshares or single-room apartments. However, its figures for a two-bed show that tenants paid an average of 13,512 kroner. A two-room place in Bergen has increased by more than 10 percent in price over the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Larger three-room properties were nearly 5,000 a month cheaper than a place of the same size in Oslo, with landlords asking for 15,499 kroner per month. A four-room demanded an average of 20,300 kroner, and a detached house cost slightly more at 21,322 kroner each month.

The one significant difference between the averages from Hybel and Utleiemegleren is that the average cost of a three-bed per month was just under 2,000 kroner per month cheaper, according to Hybel's figures.

In Norway’s third biggest city, Trondheim, the cost of a room was 5,578 kroner each month, according to Hybel. A one-room place was significantly cheaper than in Oslo and Bergen, costing 9,120 kroner. The figures from the two rental agencies show that the cost of a one-room place in the city in central Norway is between 8,000 and 9,000 on average.

An apartment with two rooms was on the market for around 11,900 kroner. A three-room place costs between 14,000 and 16,000 per month. Data for a four-room place wasn’t available. Although, a detached house in Trondheim costs around 16,000 kroner per month.