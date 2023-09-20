Fjord Line to end Sandefjord-Strömstad ferry route between Norway and Sweden

Advertisement

The route, a favoured choice for many on cross-border shopping trips, will end on October 29th. The Sandefjord - Strömstad route has been in operation since 2014.

The decision to terminate it is due to Fjord Line's new focus on routes between Norway and Denmark, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Brian Thorsted Hansen, the managing director of Fjord Line, said, "It (the route ending) was a profoundly challenging and sombre message to convey today."

Hansen emphasised the significance of this decision on the employees, as more than 220 employees are expected to be impacted. The company said that some will lose their jobs, while others will be moved.

While Color Line also operates offers ferries between the Sandefjord and Strömstad, the route's discontinuation by Fjord Line is expected to have ripple effects.

Fjord Lines other routes will be unaffected by the closure and the vessel used for the service, MS Oslofjord, may be sold.