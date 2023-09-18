Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Norwegian customers dissatisfied with banks

Bank customers in Norway are far from satisfied, and customers’ dissatisfaction is higher than previously recorded.

Business and finance publication Dagens Næringsliv reports that customer satisfaction, measured by the survey from EPSI Norway, has fallen from 69.5 out of 100 to 67.7 points.

This is the joint lowest measurement to date, with customers last being as dissatisfied in 2004. The worst scores were recorded for the country’s three largest banks DNB, Nordea and Danske Bank.

One in four respondents to the survey said they were considering switching banks.

Norwegian schools are doing too little to stop bullying, according to complaints

More students and parents are complaining that schools aren’t doing enough to stamp out bullying. So far this year, 1,425 complaints have been received, figures from the Directorate of Education show.

There has been an increase in complaints this year, Gisle Berg told public broadcaster NRK.

“It is about the students not doing well enough at school and giving feedback about it. It is either infringement, bullying, or other reasons why they are not feeling well,” Berg told the broadcaster.

PM and ministers in New York for UN meeting

The world’s heads of state are gathered for a week-long meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Norway’s PM Jonas Gahr Støre will be in attendance, as will foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt, development minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, climate and environment minister Espen Barth Eide and health and care minister Ingvild Kjerkol.

Significant increase in rental disputes

There have been 30 percent more complaints to the rental dispute committee this year.

Director of the Housing Dispute Committee, Thomas Laurendz Bornø, said that the increase was due to the more demanding financial situation for many and that demand was greater than supply in larger cities.

A combination of increased interest rates and increased property tax for secondary homes meant fewer rental homes were available, especially in Oslo.

The committee said it had received several queries on how landlords can increase the rent on a property.

“This year, we have had an increase in the number of cases of 30 percent compared to 2022,” Bornø told Finansavisen.