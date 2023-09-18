Beef products recalled over E. coli outbreak in Norway

Advertisement

Nordjord Kjøtt recalled several beef products on Friday as some of its hamburgers and minced beef may be the source of an ongoing E. coli outbreak.

The products being recalled are the Nordfjord Hamburger Classic (best before dates, March 8th 2024, March 9th 2024, March 29th 2024, March 30th 2024, April 1st 2024), Prima Hamburger (best before dates, January 21st 2024, March 25th 2024, March 30th 2024, March 31st 2024, April 6th 2024), Trippel Cheese Hamburger (best before, March 26th 2024) and Bacon Burger (best before January 1st 2024).

The company has also recalled several products where the use by dates have already passed.

Kjøttdeig (beef mince) 14 percent (use by date July 21st 2023), Karbonadedeig (beef mince – use by dates, March 25th 2023, March 26th 2023, March 28th 2023, July 23rd 2023), Kjøttkakedeig (use May 15th 2023), Rema Big Beef Burger (use by July 20th 2023, July 22nd 2023) Rema Burger Jalapeno (use by July 14th 2023, July 15th 2023).

The recalled products have been sold at Rema 1000 supermarkets. So far, E. coli 026 infection has been detected in 17 people. This is one of the largest E. coli outbreaks in Norway since 2006.

Products that have been frozen should still be returned to stores or thrown away, as E. coli bacteria can tolerate freezing. E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhoea and food poisoning, or more serious illnesses like pneumonia.

"E. coli can cause serious illness, and even if you thoroughly cook the products, you can become infected during preparation. We therefore ask that everyone follow the manufacturer's advice to throw away the products or return them to the store," Turid Michelle Berglund, senior advisor at the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, told public broadcaster NRK.

The products were recalled after patient interviews and infection tracking by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

"The Norwegian Food Safety Authority continues with further tracking. It cannot be ruled out that other products will also be withdrawn," Catherine Singe Svinland, senior advisor in the biological food safety section of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority, told NRK.