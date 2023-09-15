Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Erna Solberg to be probed over husband's share trading

Former PM and current Conservative Party leader Erna Solberg will be asked questions about the government's conflict of interest protocol over her husband's share price purchases when she attends a parliamentary control committee hearing.

"It is time for Erna Solberg to play with open cards about her husband's stock trading and what it may have had to say for her own integrity," Seher Aydar, an MP for the Red Party who sits on the Control and Constitutional Committee, said.

Sindre Finnes traded shares in several firms very frequently in a short space. Some of the firms he bought and sold shares in are directly affected by government policy.

Finnes has also previously raised questions over Solberg's handling of conflict of interest cases when it was earlier revealed that he had sent emails lamenting the lack of "Conservative Party people" on public boards.

Oslo Green Party to speak with the Liberal Party and Conservative Party

The Green Party in Oslo is willing to join the right-wing bloc on Oslo City Council and will sound out the Conservatives and the Liberal Party over working together.

For the past four years, the Green Party has sat on the city council with the Labour Party and Socialist Left Party.

However, the Conservative Party has said it is unwilling to work with the Green Party.

"It is completely unnatural for the Conservative Party to initiate talks with the Green Party," Eirik Lae Solberg from the Conservative Party told local newspaper Vårt Oslo.

The Liberal Party appear more open to being in government with the Green Party.

Norway is Ukraine's biggest contributor by GDP

Norway has topped the Kiel Institute's list of support for Ukraine's measured against gross domestic product (GDP).

The Kiel Institute keeps track of the aid given to Ukraine, and in September, Norway topped the list of contributors after it made promises of long-term aid. Norway has promised the equivalent of 1.7 percent of GDP in aid, according to the figures.

"It is nice that Norway is at the top of the statistics, but the most important thing is that Ukraine gets the help they need, in the way they need, and at the right time," foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Norwegian broadcaster NTB.

Norwegian royals in Stockholm for jubilee

King Harald and Queen Sonja are in Stockholm to celebrate the 50th jubilee of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.