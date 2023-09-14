Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Finance Minister believes Melkøya decision hurt election results

Centre Party leader and finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum has said that the timing of the decision to electrify the liquid natural gas (LNG) plant on Melkøya may have hurt the government parties during the local elections.

Both Labour and Vedum's Centre Party suffered disappointing election results on Monday night, with the agrarian Centre Party being the biggest losers in terms of share of the vote lost.

"Everyone can see that it would have been an easier election campaign (without it). It has been a tough round. It has been a burden, and especially in some local places, it has had a cost," the finance minister told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.



Parliamentary group to meet over conflict of interest cases

Norway's controls committee will meet to discuss the conflict of interest cases in which four government ministers have been embroiled over the last few weeks and months in Norway. The group will review answers that the PM, Jonas Gahr Støre, submitted to the group.

The committee also wants more answers about what foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt knew about her husband's share trading involving firms affected by government policy.

"At the meeting, we will summarise and ask if there are more things we need answers to. For me and The Liberal Party's part, it is particularly relevant when it comes to Huitfeldt as that matter was not clarified when the committee sent questions to the Prime Minister's office," Liberal Party MP and case manager on the control and constitution committee, Grunde Almeland, told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Summer days in Norway at an end

After a warm start to September, the autumn weather will begin to hit Norway in the coming days in the form of rain and grey weather.

"It has been quite warm for a while, but cold air came in last night. There will be normal autumn temperatures in the future, but no frost anytime soon," state meteorologist Eldbjørg Moxnes told NTB.

On Thursday, low pressure will sweep over western Norway, and the whole country will feel the autumn weather.

"First, it will affect western Norway and then bring rain across eastern Norway. It will pass through large parts of the country, so there will be changing weather all around," Moxnes said.

In the meantime, most parts of the country should experience some pleasant weather before the low-pressure hits.

Princess Märtha Louise's wedding to be funded privately

The royal house will not finance the wedding between Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett, the palace has said.

Verrett has started the process of relocating to Norway ahead of the wedding. The pair will marry on August 31st, 2024.