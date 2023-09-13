Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Accused spy to be questioned on Wednesday

A 25-year-old international student, currently in custody on espionage charges, is set to be questioned on Wednesday, as confirmed by his defence to the Norwegian news bureau NTB.

Although previously delayed due to lack of access to case documents, the student's improved condition and eagerness to give a statement has prompted an earlier interrogation, his lawyer, Aase Karine Sigmond, said.

The 25-year-old Malaysian citizen has been accused of espionage targeting the Prime Minister's Office, the Defence Ministry, and other government offices in Oslo.

Allegedly, he used a rented vehicle to either drive around or station near these offices, attempting to intercept their electronic communications.

EU and Norway spar over mackerel quotas

Tensions are rising between the European Union (EU) and Norway regarding mackerel fishing quotas.

The EU's Environment and Fisheries Commissioner alleges that Norway is overfishing the species.

In 2022, Norway allocated itself a 31.99 percent share of the total mackerel quota established by the coastal states, including the EU, Great Britain, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.

A surge in mackerel populations in Norwegian waters has spurred the country to justify its increased fishing activities.

However, the EU raises concerns that intensified fishing in Norwegian regions may deplete mackerel numbers in international waters, where EU fishermen operate, according to Norwegian news bureau NTB.

19-year-old makes history as Norway's youngest mayor

Håvard Handeland, a 19-year-old from Sauda in Rogaland County, is set to become Norway's youngest-ever mayor.

Representing the Labour Party (AP), Handeland is taking up the role after his party secured 26.2 percent of the votes in the recent local elections.

Despite the Centre Party garnering 28.7 percent, they saw a steep decline in support from previous years.

Following negotiations among the Labour Party (AP), the Centre Party (SP), and the Conservative Party (H), Handeland's appointment was finalised, as reported by the local newspaper Ryfylke.

Northern Lights grace eastern Norway

During the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Norway was treated to a vibrant display of the Northern Lights.

Notable sightings were reported in Romerike, Asker, and even in Oslo.

Newspapers, such as Romerikes Blad, showcased captivating photographs on Wednesday morning.

Mandy Christin Pettersen from Høybråten shared her experience: "Initially, it wasn't very visible, but upon checking the Northern Lights forecast, I realised the conditions were favourable. After watching for about an hour, the green lights danced over Groruddalen."