Seven great places to visit during autumn in Norway

Often celebrated for its midnight sun, icy fjords, and winter wonderlands, Norway shows a different, equally fascinating side during autumn.

The landscape is transformed through a change of colours, the northern lights begin their dance (especially up in the north), and the country's iconic destinations take on a new magnetism.

As nature prepares for the long winter, it offers a spectacle of beauty and wonder just waiting for travellers to discover them.

In this guide, we will showcase our selection of places in Norway that truly reflect the magic and appeal of the autumn season – along with a set of activities you can enjoy once you're there.

Bryggen, located in Bergen, is one of Norway's most iconic historical sites. Photo by Andrei Ionov on Unsplash

Bergen's autumn colour display

A UNESCO heritage site, Bergen boasts the historic Bryggen Wharf and is encircled by seven majestic mountains.

During autumn, these landscapes are filled with a tapestry of colours, making the city a photographer's and hiker's delight.

This is a great time to visit, as the city is less crowded than during the peak summer season, and travellers are spoiled for choice when it comes to options for enjoying the area's outdoors.

Autumn is also the mushroom-picking season in Norway, so if you know your fungi, why not pick up a few chantarelles while exploring Bergen's forests?

Troms og Finnmark: Northern lights and whale safaris

Contrary to popular belief, winter isn't the only season to see the mesmerising northern lights.

You'll get a fair chance to see the phenomenon if you're visiting northern Norway in the autumn, but the east of the country has also been known for aurora sighting opportunities as early as mid-September.

Autumn in the north also ushers in the opportunity for whale spotting, with humpback whales and orcas frequenting Norwegian waters.

Key destinations for these dual experiences include Alta and Tromsø (in Troms og Finnmark County), and Vesterålen (in Nordland County).

Kjerag is famous for its dramatic drops and scenic views. Photo by Anastasiya Dalenka on Unsplash

The Kjerag boulder hike

Early autumn presents a great backdrop to visit the Kjerag mountain in Sandnes Municipality in Rogaland for the iconic Kjerag boulder hike.

Starting from Stavanger, this 11-kilometre trek is undoubtedly demanding. Yet, the panoramic views from the pinnacle are definitely worth it.

Just note that Kjerag is a hiking spot that operates seasonally.

The hiking season wraps up as the road shuts down because of snow, typically around late October or November.

Many places offer great storm watching opportunities in Vestland. Photo by Felix Mittermeier on Unsplash

Storm watching in Vestland

In the serene landscapes of Norway, Bremanger in Vestland County stands out as a must-visit destination for those seeking to witness nature's raw power.

As autumn settles in, the region becomes a stage for many a fierce storm, encapsulating the wild essence of the season.

Many places offer great storm-watching opportunities in the region, from purpose-built cabins to lighthouses (such as the Kråkenes Lighthouse) that offer unobstructed sea views.

Visitors are offered a front-row seat to the surging waves and the powerful dance of rain and wind.

The Vigeland sculpture park in Oslo comprises over 200 sculptures. Photo by Ditte Yven on Unsplash

Autumn artscapes: Oslo's museums and galleries

With its eclectic mix of world-class museums and galleries, Oslo is a great autumn getaway.

Renowned for its commitment to the arts, Norway's capital houses a diverse range of art collections that span centuries, genres, and styles.

This season sees fewer tourists, making it perfect for exploring art havens like the Munch Museum or the contemporary Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art.

Those looking to escape indoor spaces shouldn't miss the renowned Vigeland outdoor sculpture park (the life's work of Gustav Vigeland, which comprises over 200 sculptures in granite, bronze, and wrought iron).

Nidaros Cathedral, or Nidarosdomen in Norwegian, is a monumental cathedral located in Trondheim. Photo by Joshua Kettle on Unsplash

Trondheim's historic heart in autumn

As autumn covers Trondheim in gold and amber hues, the city's history shines even brighter – especially on those rare sunny autumn days.

At the heart of the city stands the Nidaros Cathedral. As one of northern Europe's most important Christian pilgrimage sites, the cathedral, with its intricate Gothic architecture, is bathed in the soft golden light of autumn.

Close by, the Nidelva River becomes a canvas of colours. As the river winds its way through the city, it reflects the splendour of autumn in its waters.

The trees lining its banks stand tall, their mirrored images showcasing a range of yellows, oranges, and reds.

Traditional wooden houses that dot the river's edge further enhance this picturesque setting, as the backdrop of autumn colours augments their charm.

Enchanting Senja

Nestled in the cold embrace of Norway's northern waters lies Senja, an island (Norway's second largest) of astonishing beauty and contrasts.

Senja's true magic reveals itself when day gives way to night. As autumn settles over the island, the skies often dance with the ethereal northern lights.

The island's charm doesn't end with the Aurora. Senja is also home to quaint fishing villages, where time seems to move at a slower pace.