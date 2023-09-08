Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Telenor warns against a new scam

Telephone network operator Telenor has warned the public against a new fraud attempt where the target is offered a high-salary job.

The term used for such scams is recruitment fraud. Scammers posing as recruiters get in touch and offer jobs with high salaries but are fishing for large sums of money or personal information, senior security advisor at Telenor Thorbjørn Busch said.

"It may happen that you will be paid a small sum before this, as 'proof' that the scheme is legitimate. But everything you transfer after this is money you will never see again," he told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Statistics Norway believes an interest rate peak of 4.25 percent

The key interest rate will likely be raised in September, with the raise then likely being the peak, according to Statistics Norway.

The reason the key interest rate is likely to peak is due to lower inflation.

"The factors that contributed to higher inflation have now reversed. Electricity prices have fallen, the weakening of the kroner seems to have stopped, and international inflation is on the way down. This indicates that the interest rate peak is close," Thomas von Brasch at Statistics Norway said.

The national data agency also forecasts that price growth is on the way down and will fall from 5.8 percent this year to 4 percent next year.

The agency added that while there will still be good activity in the Norwegian economy and unemployment remains low, purchasing power has been reduced as a result of inflation.

More believe that Norway is becoming a worse place to live

A recent survey has revealed that 45 percent think Norway is becoming a worse place to live. This is an increase of 20 percentage points compared to 2021.

The pessimism is greatest in Agder and south-eastern Norway, where 59 percent will think it will get worse to live in Norway. The least pessimistic part of the country was Vestland, were 38 percent thought life was getting worse.

Small earthquake near Ålesund

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded outside Ålesund on Thursday evening. The earthquake occurred 80 kilometres west of Ålesund.

The earthquake is considered big for Norway. Several residents around Ålesund have reported to the earthquake watchdog and the local press that they felt the earthquake. No one is believed to have been injured by the earthquake.