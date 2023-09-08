Norwegian word of the day: Fredagsfølelse

Advertisement

What does it mean?

Fredagsfølelse is a compound word with a pretty direct English translation. Fredag means Friday, and følse means feeling. The verb for feeling something is å føle. Combined, they make Friday feeling.

The word is used in the same way as it is in English. It can be used to describe the optimism, relief or sudden rush of energy one may feel on a Friday with the weekend ahead of them.

How you wish to express this Friday feeling is down to you. For many, it may mean grabbing a beer after work to christen the weekend. For others, it may mean grabbing a bag of chips and indulging in their latest binge-watch.

Norwegians themselves are pretty keen on tex-mex tacos. This is mainly due to a marketing ploy that became a tradition for many families.

The other way to use this word would be if you had a Friday feeling on a day other than Friday. Although while having that extra spring in your step may feel great at first – the reality of realising it is, in fact, only Tuesday may lead to disappointment.

However, say it's Wednesday or Thursday, and you've signed off work and are looking forward to a long weekend. Then, you are likely to feel the anticipation of the fredagsfølelse.

Use it like this:

Jeg har skikkelig fredagsfølelse i dag!

I have a proper Friday feeling today!

Jeg må ha taco til middag for å få den fredagsfølelsen.

I need tacos for dinner to get that Friday feeling.

Jeg har skikkelig fredagsfølelse, selv om det bare er torsdag.

I have a proper Friday feeling, even though it's only Thursday.