Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Norwegian and Swedish police to strengthen collaboration against organised crime

Police in Norway and Sweden will work even more closely together against organised crime networks in the two countries.

"Today, I will meet with National Police Chief Anders Thornberg and several public actors to discuss issues relating to preventing and combating organised crime. Joint efforts are important to put us in a position to reverse the trend in the crime picture," police director Bendicte Bjørrnland said in a statement.

Police have seen more children and young people recruited into criminal networks and gangs.

"Several of these criminal networks have connections to Sweden. This could concern drug importation, access to weapons or Swedish gang criminals who carry out violent acts in Norway," Bjørnland said.

She said more intelligence sharing and preventative efforts would be the cornerstones of the increased collaboration.

Staffing agencies sue the state

Nine staffing agencies filed a damages claim of 35 million kroner against the state over new hiring rules for labour.

"The lawsuit is based on EFTA's monitoring body being right that Norway has broken the EEA agreement. We will have this clarified by the EFTA court. If it confirms a breach of the EEA agreement, the state is liable to compensate all those who have lost money due to the staffing restrictions, which were introduced from April 1st this year," lawyer Nicolay Skarning at the law firm Simonsen, Vogt and Wiig said to Norwegian newswire NTB.

The Norwegian government cracked down on subcontracting for temporary roles earlier this year. A total ban on subcontracting was also introduced in the construction industry across parts of southeastern Norway.

The monitoring body for the EEA, the ESA, has said that such a crackdown is disproportionate. Norway can respond to the ESA before the matter is taken to the EFTA court by the ESA in a separate case to the one filed by the firms.

Duty-free stores call for looser tobacco quota

Travel Retail Norway has called for tighter tobacco limits imposed on duty-free stores across Norway at the beginning of this year to be dropped, travel site Flysmart 24 reports.

The cut introduced in the new year has resulted in around 400 million kroner in reduced annual income for Avinor, which operates Norway's airports.

Travel Retail Norway said it had been hit hard by the new restrictions as duty-free sales accounted for around 50 percent of revenue.

Climate issues are becoming more important to voters.

A survey carried out by Norstat on behalf of public broadcaster NRK has found that climate issues have become more important to people since the spring.

In August, 10 percent said that green and climate issues were the most important topic for the broadcaster to cover in relation to local elections on September 11th. Back in May, the same figure was just six percent.

The summer in Norway has been marked by extreme weather, and August saw flooding and landslides across parts of the country in the wake of Storm Hans.