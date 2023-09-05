Public given all clear to swim in the Oslofjord after sewage discharge

Advertisement

Advice warning people from swimming in the Oslofjord due to a sewage discharge has been lifted just as summer weather has returned to the capital.

The decision to lift the advice comes after the municipal infection control supervisor Frode Hagen consulted the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, which recommended the advice to avoid swimming be lifted.

“In addition, there has been a lot of sun over the weekend, which causes the bacteria to die faster, which supports that we can already cancel the recommendation not to bathe. Nor have there been heavy downpours at the weekend, which could have caused more pollution to the fjord,” Oslo Municipality wrote in an update.

On Friday, the municipality recommended that people avoid swimming at Hovedøya, Gressholmen, Lindøya, Bleikøya, Bekkelagsbadet, Sørenga, Bispekilen and outside the Oslo Opera House.

The warning was issued after 130 million litres of sewage washed into the Oslofjord. The leak originated in the Alnaelva and flowed in the Oslofjord.

Sewage flowed into the water due to a drainage pipe that had been damaged in recent bad weather. The spill was swiftly stopped after it was discovered on Friday.

July and August in Norway were marked by wet weather and lower-than-normal temperatures. The beginning of September has seen the warm weather return. Temperatures are expected to be above 20C and sunny across Oslo and eastern Norway for the next week.