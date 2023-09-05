Ikea to stop its free shuttle bus in Oslo and Bergen

Advertisement

The free buses that have run from central Oslo to the warehouses at Furuset and Slependen and from Bergen's centre to Åsane will make their last trips at the end of September.

Ikea has decided to shut down its free bus service.

"In recent years, we have seen that fewer customers are using the free bus service as more and more people opt for digital shopping.

"We have also put in place a better delivery service, which means that our customers can have goods delivered to their door both faster and cheaper," Beate Hagen, the market area manager in Ikea Norway, said in a press release on Tuesday.

Ikea's agreement with the bus companies ends this month, and the last opportunity customers will have to ride the free Ikea bus will be on September 30th.

Ikea apologises for any inconvenience

Hagen said the company would look into new ways to meet their customers' needs once the free bus offer is discontinued.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and assure (people) that we will also focus on delivering outstanding customer experience in the future.

"As we say goodbye to the Ikea bus, we look forward to introducing new and innovative ways to meet our customers' needs," Hagen said, adding that public transport options in the Ikea-adjacent areas have improved since Ikea first started its bus service.

"We are therefore confident that customers who do not have their own vehicle will still have good transport options," she added.

During the autumn, Ikea plans to open a planning and ordering point in the Majorstuen area of Oslo.