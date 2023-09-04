Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

"Free electricity" day in Oslo and Bergen due to negative prices

For only the second time on record, price zones in Norway will have negative prices for a whole day.

On Monday, residents in Oslo and Bergen will see spot prices range between zero and minus 3 øre/kWh (before grid rent and other fees are factored in), as reported by Europower.

READ MORE: Is energy in Norway really 'free' when prices enter negatives?

The first time entire price zones reported negative electricity prices was on August 8th, in the wake of Storm Hans.

In contrast, Kristiansand will see an average price of 94 øre/kWh on Monday.

Driving electric cars in Norway to become more expensive

Electric car owners in Norway might soon find it pricier to drive their vehicles.

As the newspaper Bergens Tidende (BT) reports, the Norwegian state is considering a road use tax for electric vehicles (EVs) that could be introduced within six years, leading to increased annual costs for EV owners.

Proposed rates suggest an EV tax of 29 øre per kilometre, costing drivers who cover 12,000 kilometres annually about 4,350 kroner (including VAT).



Meanwhile, petrol and diesel vehicle owners already pay a similar tax incorporated into their fuel prices.

Advertisement

Surge in mushroom-related poisonings

This year, while there's an abundance of mushrooms, there's also a notable rise in mushroom-related poisonings in Norway.

Contacts to the Poison Information Centre have increased by 79 percent compared to the five-year average.

Given that September is a peak mushroom-picking month, senior adviser Kristin Opdal Seljetun urges caution, emphasizing the need for people to distinguish between edible and poisonous varieties.

READ MORE: Eight poisonous mushrooms to avoid when foraging in Norway

"September tends to be the best mushroom month. Then, there are more people outside, picking mushrooms.

"We also tend to get the most inquiries about mushrooms in September. That is why we want to warn people to be cautious," Seljetun told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK).

Advertisement

Armed police arrest knife-wielding man in Stavanger

On Sunday, armed police successfully apprehended a man in his 20s who was found wielding a knife in Stavanger.

The man is under suspicion for allegedly committing an act of violence against a man in his 40s, who was subsequently admitted to Stavanger University Hospital.

Although specific details about the victim's condition have not been disclosed, authorities have stated that the 40-year-old victim sustained cuts or wounds.

The attack occurred within a residential complex located near the city centre. Armed police took the suspect into custody at around 6pm. He was in possession of a knife at the time of arrest.