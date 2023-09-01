Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Norway's PM could be called to committee

Norway's prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, could be called to the Storting's Scrutiny and Constitutional Affairs committee after a fourth member of his government came under fire for conflict of interest issues.

The committee is holding a hearing over whether the government's procedures over ethical and conflict of interest issues have been too weak.

"Formally, the committee has not yet taken any decisions yet on who will be invited to such a hearing and things could happen along the way, but that's how it looks right now," the Liberal Party MP Grunde Almeland told the NTB newswire.

Friday is also the deadline for Støre to answer 17 questions sent by the committee.

Norwegian vocabulary: en høring - a hearing

Labour regains voter confidence in new poll

A new poll by Norstat for the Aftenposten newspaper has shown a surprise rebound in voter confidence in the Labour party, with a majority now rating the party as having the best policies on care for the elderly, social differences in society, and child and family policy.

In a similar poll in March found that voters did not rank the party as best in any of the 12 policy areas presented.

"These figures do not look too bad for Labour," Johannes Bergh, an election researcher at the Institute for Social Research, told the newspaper. "It is very important for them to have ownership on issues that are important to the voters in the election."

Voters rates the opposition Conservative Party as best in seven of the 13 policy areas: economy and working life; defense and security; taxes and fees; school and education; health; transport, and energy and electricity.

Norwegian vocabulary: sakseierskap - ownership of [political] issues

Erna Solberg's husband bought and sold shares when she was PM

Sindre Finnes, the husband of Conservative leader Erna Solberg, bought and sold shares in around 20 companies while his wife was prime minister, the E24 business website has reported.

The 20 companies he traded in include the arms manufacturer Kongsberg, one of the companies that the husband of Norway's current foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, has been accused of breaking conflict of interest rules by trading in.

Finnes also traded in the salmon farming giant Mowi. Huitfeldt is also facing criticism for her husband trading in salmon farming shares, as the sector is heavily dependent on government decisions.

Finnes said that when trading shares, he tried to follow the rules set for Norway's political leaders.

Norwegian vocabulary: et selskap - a company

King Harald V still on sick leave due to cold

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon will lead a meeting with the cabinet on Friday in the capacity of Crown Prince Regent as his father King Harald V is still on sick leave with a cold.

Royal press officer Guri Varpe told NTB on Thursday that the king had been advised to rest for a few days after his illness was announced on Monday evening.

Norwegian vocabulary: sykmeldt - on sick leave