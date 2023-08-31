Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The government has budget promises to the Socialist Left Party to fulfil

This week, the Norwegian government will finalise this year's state budget, and they have several commitments they are required to fulfil to its budgetary partner, the Socialist Left Party.

The government will be required to improve several benefits schemes. In addition, it will be required to unveil proposals for a tourist tax.

Climate measures have also been promised, such as a one-off tax on heavy fossil fuel vehicles such as busses. The government will also be required to develop proposals enabling more green industry in Norway.

Finally, it will be required to investigate alternatives to current compensation levels in the parental allowance scheme.

Cheaper energy than last year's expected

A wet summer in the south and a more certain gas situation in Europe means that energy analysts believe Norway faces a much cheaper energy season this winter.

However, prices will still be higher in the winter than today. This means that energy prices will average around 70-80 øre per kilowatt hour in the winter in southern Norway, according to a forecast Marius Holm Rennesund, an analyst at Thema Consulting, given to Norwegian newswire NTB.

The energy price will be around one kroner at the beginning of next year. In northern Norway, prices during the fourth quarter of the year will be 30-40 øre per kilowatt hour and 50-60 øre at the start of next year.

Norway's foreign minister in conflict of interest case

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt of the Labour Party has become the fourth government minister embroiled in a conflict of interest case this summer.

Newspaper VG reported that her husband had invested in several Norwegian firms, including weapons producer Kongsberg Gruppen, over the past two years.

The issue comes from the fact that the Norwegian government has stakes in some of the firms her husband, Ola Flem, has invested in. Furthermore, Kongsberg Gruppen is involved in major defence contracts with the government.

Huitfeldt has said that it is likely that she has violated government rules meant to prevent conflict of interest. It would have been her ministerial responsibility to question any investments her husband made and whether they amounted to a conflict of interest.

Flood peak reached in Drammenselva

The flood peak has been reached in the Drammenselva, and the peak has also been reached in several places in the Drammensvassdraget, which is Norway's third largest waterway.

"The flood peak in the Drammenselva reached above the Hans level on Tuesday but has now reversed and is on its way down. There will still be flooding in the Drammen River, and the water level will be high for the next few days," Elise Trondsen from the Norwegian Directorate of Water Resources and Energy (NVE) said.