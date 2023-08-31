social life Paywall free
TELL US: How did you make friends in Norway?
One of the toughest things about settling in a country is finding and making new friends. We'd like to hear your advice on how to get over this obstacle in Norway.
In recent years, Norway has consistently been ranked as a hard place for foreigners to settle. One of the reasons for that is the difficulty in making friends. An InterNations report from earlier this summer found it was the second-to-worst country for foreigners.
More than half of the people who responded to the survey from InterNations said that it was difficult to make friends with locals, and more than a third were unhappy with their social lives.
Have you managed to make a good go of things and managed to find your crowd? We'd like to hear about your experiences.
Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We'll gather the responses in an article in the near future. If the survey doesn't appear for you, please click here.
Comments
See Also
In recent years, Norway has consistently been ranked as a hard place for foreigners to settle. One of the reasons for that is the difficulty in making friends. An InterNations report from earlier this summer found it was the second-to-worst country for foreigners.
More than half of the people who responded to the survey from InterNations said that it was difficult to make friends with locals, and more than a third were unhappy with their social lives.
Have you managed to make a good go of things and managed to find your crowd? We'd like to hear about your experiences.
Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We'll gather the responses in an article in the near future. If the survey doesn't appear for you, please click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.