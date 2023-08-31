Advertisement

The Local ([email protected])
Published: 31 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023 13:07 CET
TELL US: How did you make friends in Norway?
We're asking readers for their best tips on making friends in Norway. Pictured are two friends sat on a diving board. Photo by Giorgio Grani on Unsplash

One of the toughest things about settling in a country is finding and making new friends. We'd like to hear your advice on how to get over this obstacle in Norway.

In recent years, Norway has consistently been ranked as a hard place for foreigners to settle. One of the reasons for that is the difficulty in making friends. An InterNations report from earlier this summer found it was the second-to-worst country for foreigners.

More than half of the people who responded to the survey from InterNations said that it was difficult to make friends with locals, and more than a third were unhappy with their social lives.

Have you managed to make a good go of things and managed to find your crowd? We'd like to hear about your experiences.

Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We'll gather the responses in an article in the near future. If the survey doesn't appear for you, please click here

 

More

