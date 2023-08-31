TELL US: How did you make friends in Norway?

Advertisement

In recent years, Norway has consistently been ranked as a hard place for foreigners to settle. One of the reasons for that is the difficulty in making friends. An InterNations report from earlier this summer found it was the second-to-worst country for foreigners.

More than half of the people who responded to the survey from InterNations said that it was difficult to make friends with locals, and more than a third were unhappy with their social lives.

Have you managed to make a good go of things and managed to find your crowd? We'd like to hear about your experiences.

Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We'll gather the responses in an article in the near future. If the survey doesn't appear for you, please click here.