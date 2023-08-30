MAP: Where do Indians live in Norway?

Advertisement

There are now nearly 21,982 Indians living in Norway, with 16,890 Indian citizens and 5,000 people born in Norway who are not Norwegian citizens and to at least on Indian parent.

This puts Indians ahead of the UK, with 17,327 citizens and first-generation descendants in Norway, when it comes to English-speaking nations, ahead of the US with 11,214, Canadians with 2,492 and Australians with 2,043.

Indians are still, however, outnumbered by Norway's 41,100 Pakistanis, many of whom are either guest workers who came to Norway in the 1970s from the Kharian province in the Punjab or their descendants. Fully 18,376 are born in Norway and descended from at least one Pakistani parent.

Unsurprisingly, Indians are overwhelmingly concentrated in and around Oslo, with 6,080 citizens in Oslo municipality and around 3,500 in the neighbouring municipalities of Bærum, Asker, Lier, Drammen, Lorenskog and Lillestrøm. Since 2010, the number of Indians in Oslo has almost doubled.

There are far fewer in Norway's other big cities, with 1,129 Indian citizens living in Bergen, 1,095 in Stavanger, and 706 in Trondheim.

Unlike in Sweden, where there is at least one Indian citizen living in all but four of the country's 290 municipalities, there are few Indian citizens living in the more remote rural areas of Norway.

More than half of Norway's municipalities (182 or 356) have no Indian citizens living in them at all.

Having said this, there are 24 Indian citizens living in Hammerfest, Norway's most northerly town, and three in Nordkapp municipality, Norway's most northerly point.

There's even an Indian research station at Ny-Ålesund on the island of Spitzbergen in the Svalbard Archipelago.

As Indians who came to Norway in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s often worked in blue-collar roles, nationals born in Norway (but not Norwegian citizens) with one Indian parent are more geographically spread out than newer arrivals.

There is still, however, a concentration in Oslo, with 1,651 out of 5,000 living there. Only 39 live in Bergen and 202 in Stavanger.