DISCOVER NORWAY: Nine unmissable events in September 2023

Trondheim Pride

September 1st until September 11th will see Pride celebrations take place across Trondheim. This year's festivities will be the 25th anniversary of the first celebrations in the city in central Norway.

The main parade will take place on September 9th. Visitors are not required to register to attend. There will be a parade show in Torvet from 2.30pm. The parade will begin gathering Bispegata and Ytre Kongsgård.

Across the pride celebrations, there will be several shows, film screenings, workshops and Q&As. A complete program can be found on the website of Trondheim Pride.

Get out day/ Kom deg ut dagen

The Norwegian Trekking Association is organising some 175 different activities on September 3rd.

Around 50,000 people will participate in get-out day. The day is seen as the perfect activity for families looking for something fun on a Sunday or as a great way to kickstart the autumn hiking season.

The day also kicks off Outdoors Week, which is run by the member organisations of Norsk Friluftsliv.

Among the events happening nationwide are guided hikes, family activities and open cabin days.

You can get a full overview of events happening by location (in Norwegian) here.

Bergen food festival

Bergen Food Festival will be held on September 1st and 2nd. Farm-based food businesses from all over the nearby area will be found in the city centre. There will be an opportunity to sample and buy local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, berries, meats and seafood directly from producers.

A bar with a DJ offering local beers, ciders, gins and aquavits will also be established to provide suitable refreshments to wash down the best local food in western Norway.

There will also be food courses and a food festival for young people. More details can be found on the English version of Visit Bergen's website.

Mountain Race Bergen

The self-declared "world's steepest race" is Stoltzekleiven opp. More than 5,000 of Bergen's fittest competitors will participate in the race, which sees them scramble up the rough stone stairway from Fjellveien to Sandvikspilen.

It is too late to register for the event. However, you can watch the event, which will take place over the last weekend of September (29th and 30th). The race is less than a kilometre long but has a total ascent of 300 metres.

By;Alarm

September 14-16th sees attention turn to artists on the verge of breaking out. In addition to concerts from emerging artists, there will also be lectures, seminars and debates during the day. Billie Eilish, AURORA, Lewis Capaldi, Karpe, Sigrid, and Röyksopp are some of the acts to have played at By;Alarm before.

The festival will take place across 15 venues in Oslo. Tickets are available for individual days or the festival in its entirety. More information can be found on the site of the festival.

Ultima

Starting at the same time as By:larm but running until September 23rd is Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival.

More than 50 events will be held, from concerts, dance, theatre and art installations to talks and activities for children.

A complete overview of the festival program can be found on the organiser's website.

Kulturnatt Trondheim

Cultural Night in Trondheim is the city's one-day festival. The event is marked by free concerts, shows, workshops and more across the city.

Some planning will be required as some events will need booking in advance. To ensure you have a great overview of what's going on, you should check out the program.

The city's events occur between 3pm and midnight on September 15th.

Stavanger Gin Gestival

Friday, September 8th, and Saturday, September 9th, Stavanger will host its third gin festival at the Clarion Hotel Stavanger.

Tickets are still available for the Friday sessions. The festival will act as an opportunity to meet Norwegian and international suppliers and producers of gin.

City Fest in Sandnes 2023

Saturday, September 2nd, is City Fest and Cultural Night in Sandnes. There will be a multitude of events, from concerts, outdoor cinema, free ice cream, fashion shows, food stalls and other activities from the morning to the evening.

The events will be held across the city. You can find a full overview in English here.