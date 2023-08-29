Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Traffic delays in Oslo following landslide

Traffic in and out of the capital is still disrupted following Sunday's landslide at Abildsøkrysset in Skullerud.

Commuters are facing delays as officials wait for clearance from geologists to resume regular traffic flow.

Traffic operator Anne Hårstad told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that traffic is moving slowly in both directions as authorities await the green light to fully reopen the affected route.

Once geologists give the green light, cleanup operations will commence at the landslide site. The duration of these efforts remains uncertain.

Motorists south of Oslo are advised to factor in additional travel time for their journeys on both the E18 Mosseveien and the E6 roads passing by Abildsø.

Moreover, various county roads have been impacted by flooding, as reported by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Heathrow warns of continued air traffic disruptions, impacting flights to Norway

Heathrow Airport in London has issued a warning about air traffic disruptions.

Sky News reports that the airport's operations are expected to remain severely affected on Tuesday due to significant technical issues that plagued the national air traffic control system on Monday.

The issue has led to long delays at airports across Europe for flights to the UK, Norway included.

Although an announcement was made on Monday evening claiming that the technical glitch had been resolved, it's now evident that the disruptions will linger into the next day.

Travellers are urged to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates and guidance.

Small plane crashes in eastern Norway

On Monday, a small plane crash resulted in the deaths of two people from Toten.

The police posted on X/Twitter, indicating that relatives have been informed.

The incident occurred at 7pm, prompting a distress call to authorities about a plane crash in Vestre Toten, situated in Innlandet County in eastern Norway.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, police helicopter and air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

The police provided further details, stating, "It was the air ambulance that, regrettably, located a smaller plane crash to the south of Reinsvoll airport shortly after arrival."

Prime Minister Støre rejects Quran burning ban

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has expressed his disagreement with the proposal to ban the burning of the Quran, following Denmark's move to ban the desecration of the religious text.

Støre clarified that such a ban is not currently under consideration in Norway.

In an interview with NRK, Støre emphasised his strong opposition to burning the Quran while maintaining his trust in the police to make appropriate judgments regarding various forms of expression.

The Danish proposal, set to be presented this week, seeks to ban the burning of not only the Quran but also other religious texts, such as the Bible and the Torah, along with national flags.