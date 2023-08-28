Trains cancelled and roads closed as new floods hit Norway

Advertisement

The Airport Express Train (Flytoget) between Oslo Airport and Oslo Central Station has been affected, with a new update expected on Monday at noon.

The Bergensbanen rail route between Geilo and Gol has been closed due to substantial water accumulation, track operator Bane NOR said in an update on Sunday evening. The rail line is expected to take time to reopen, with the next update due on Monday morning.

The Østfold line has also been affected, with delays and rescheduled trains at Hauketo due to reduced track availability. A status update for this route is expected at midday on Monday.

Meteorologists issued a red flooding danger warning on Sunday afternoon for parts of the Drammensvassdraget region. The warning affects several municipalities, including Søndre Land, Gran, Ringerike, Jevnaker, Hole, Modum, and Lier.

High water levels

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) is warning that the water level in Tyrifjorden will soon approach levels seen during Storm Hans, an extreme weather event that caused huge disruption across the country earlier this month.

It has issued an orange-level warning for the lower stretches of the Drammenselva River, Mjøsa, Vorma, and parts of Innlandet and Viken. All these alerts will remain in place until Tuesday morning at the earliest, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Flooding has also led to the closure of several road segments, including the national road 7 between Bromma and Gol, county road 2906 Liodden in Nesbyen, county road 2910 Rukkedalsveien, E134 in the area between the Steinbergveien and Loe bridges, and county road 2708 Mjøndalen in the Mjøndalen direction, among others.

You can check the status of current danger warnings on the yr.no website, and you can check the road and traffic information on the website of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.