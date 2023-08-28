Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Floods disrupt transportation in Norway

Flood-related challenges are impacting transportation networks across Norway. As the week begins, red-level flood warnings have been issued for various regions due to heightened flood risks.

The train services have been affected, with limited schedules running on the Airport Express Train (Flytoget) between Oslo Airport and Oslo S.

The Bergensbanen rail route between Geilo and Gol is presently closed due to substantial water accumulation, as confirmed by Bane NOR in a Sunday evening update.

Flood-related troubles also extend to the Østfold line, resulting in delays and alterations at Hauketo due to reduced track availability.

Meteorologists issued a red flooding danger warning on Sunday afternoon for parts of the Drammensvassdraget region.

The lower stretches of the Drammenselva River are under an orange-level warning, along with Mjøsa, Vorma, and parts of Innlandet and Viken. All these alerts remain in effect until Tuesday morning, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

Furthermore, flooding has led to the closure of several road segments, including the national road 7 between Bromma and Gol, county road 2906 Liodden in Nesbyen, county road 2910 Rukkedalsveien, E134 in the area between Steinbergveien and Loe bridges, and county road 2708 Mjøndalen in the direction of Mjøndalen, among others.

Shift in immigration trends

Over the past two decades, a noticeable trend has emerged in Norway's immigrant population, favouring a more decentralized distribution in the country.

One significant factor contributing to this pattern is the inclination among immigrants to stay within their initial municipality of residence, often situated in less central areas.

Scheduled for release on Monday, the upcoming report titled "How is integration going?" from the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (Imdi) is set to shed light on these changing dynamics.

The report should underscore a decline in the number of immigrants choosing to relocate to urban centres, marking a substantial shift in traditional migration patterns.

Bærum Hospital first in Norway to employ artificial intelligence for treatment

Starting this Tuesday, a groundbreaking advancement is set to take place at Bærum Hospital as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a permanent fixture in diagnostic imaging, the emergency room, and the emergency department.

The hospital concluded a comprehensive assessment of AI integration in patient care last week, ensuring its effectiveness through meticulous validation procedures.

Following this successful phase, a significant milestone has been reached.

Tuesday marks the launch of AI implementation in the hospital's imaging department, where it will be responsible for analyzing potential minor fractures, Hege Frostad Dahle, the head of the department of communications at the hospital, told NTB.

Norwegian property tycoon joins billionaires relocating to Switzerland

Gustaf Aspelin, the 46-year-old billionaire and heir to the property conglomerate Aspelin Ramm Gruppen, has joined the ranks of affluent Norwegians making Switzerland their new home.

Aspelin's recent move to Zug, a canton renowned for its favourable tax conditions, follows a growing trend.

Zug's reputation for exceptionally low taxes is well-documented, as highlighted by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN).

Aspelin's net worth was estimated at nearly 1.1 billion kroner in 2022, and he paid approximately 26.7 million kroner in taxes during that year.

An overview by DN reveals that the tally of Norwegian individuals seeking tax haven status in Switzerland over the past year has reached 65. Collectively, they have transferred assets totalling 47 billion kroner.