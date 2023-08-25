Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Zelensky calls for peace talks in Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for peace talks to be held in Oslo after Norway confirmed it would be donating between five and ten F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Thursday travelled to Ukraine, meeting Zelensky in Bucha, on Ukrainian Liberation Day.

After the meeting Zelensky wrote on Twitter that the F-16 decision was the "best news for our Independence Day".

"We will also be glad to hold one of the next rounds of Peace Formula talks in Oslo," he wrote.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in an interview with NRK on Thursday that Norway had "long experience" of peace work.

Norway to build up emergency stocks of grain

Norway's government has decided to build up stores of emergency grain for the first time in 20 years, putting 15,000 tonnes of grain in storage next year, with the aim of building up reserves equivalent to three months' consumption by 2028.

"The last person to go hungry in a war is often the farmer who has the food. Food preparedness is about security for you and me," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said in an interview.

Norway's agriculture minister, Geir Pollestad, said that the plan was to set up grain stores around the country which would be run by private providers but ultimately controlled by the state.

Rail track between Hamar and Trondheim to reopen

The Rørosbanan between Hamar and Trondheim, which was closed down on Monday due to heavy rainfall will open again on Friday morning, Norway's track operator, Bane Nor, has announced on its website.

The track was closed after heavy rainfall north of Ålen station made the earth under the rails unstable.

Norwegian royals to hold joint 50th birthday party

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are holding a joint birthday party at the Royal Palace in Oslo to celebrate both of their 50th birthdays.

According to the palace, there will be 380 guests from all over Norway, including representatives of the parliament, the government, the Supreme Court, parliamentary leaders, and state administrators.

"The guest list includes people from all over the country whom the crown prince couple want to gather to use the opportunity to celebrate the Norway we have helped to create together over these 50 years," the Royal Palace reports on its website.

