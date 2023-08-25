EXPLAINED: Do you need to pay to change your address in Norway?

Advertisement

What are private providers promising?

Private providers claim to make changing your address in Norway simpler by notifying all of the separate government agencies and private companies you need to inform on your behalf.

One such provider, Flyttregister, promises to inform the tax agency, the post office, banks, electricity companies, insurance companies, and mobile phone companies of its customers' changes of address for a fee of 299 kroner.

What is the Norwegian Tax Administration warning about?

The Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten), warned on Thursday that many of these services were not actually doing what they promised, advising clients to instead register their move themselves.

"During the spring and summer, we have received inquiries from people who think they have reported moving, but who have used websites that do not necessarily ensure that the National Register is updated," Roar Sellevoll, the head of the administration's registration department, said in a press release.

"Not everyone knows that it is free to report a move to the National Register of Citizens and that this can be done directly to us," he said.

What are the rules on changing your address in Norway?

If you move house, you are obliged to report your move to the National Register of Citizens by sending notice to the tax agency no earlier than 31 days before you move and no later than 8 days after you have moved.

How can you report your move to the National Register of Citizens?

The Tax Administration has an online form which makes it easy to report a move for both yourself and for any family members who are moving with you. The form also contains instructions to report a move by sending in paper forms.

Alternatively, the Norwegian Post Office has a form which allows you to report a move to the National Register of Citizens and the Post Office at the same time, although this requires access to the BankID digital identification system.

Who else do you need to inform?

According to Sellevoll, many private companies use the National Register to obtain address information, meaning you should not need to inform your bank or your insurance company of your move separately.

According to the press release, all of the following agencies and companies use the National Register.

The tax authorities

The electoral authorities

Other public authorities, for example, the state unemployment benefits organisation NAV, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), the Norwegian Immigration Service (UNE), the Norwegian Armed Forces, Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund, the National Road Administration, police, fire service and ambulance.

Statistics Norway (SSB)

Banks and insurance companies

Different employers

Researchers

Private organizations and individuals

Which other companies might you need to inform individually?

According to the Norwegian phone company Telenor, if you have broadband, TV, or a fixed line telephone, you need to notify them of your change of address separately from the register, using this form.

You will also need to sign a new electricity supply agreement and cancel your old one. Some of the private providers the Tax Administration was warning about make some of their money by trying to sign you up with a new supplier.

Generally though, most private companies and authorities will use the register.