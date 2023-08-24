Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Norwegian earned more than 500 million kroner before tax in the second quarter

Airline Norwegian made an operating profit of more than 651 million kroner in the second quarter, and their result before tax was 538 million kroner.

"The quarter has shown that we are well set up to increase capacity and deliver solid operational operations as one of the best airlines in terms of punctuality and regularity in Europe," CEO Geir Karlsen said in a press release.

In April, May and June, Norwegian had 5.6 million passengers, an increase from the same period last year when the airline had five million passengers.

Ten new police stations to open

Norway's government has announced that it will open ten new local police stations in 2024.

Sørumsand, Rakkestad, Karlsøy, Kvinesdal, Levanger, Nesodden, Sør-Odal, Vaksdal, Åseral and Hemsedal are the local authorities that will have new stations opened.

When it was formed in 2021, the government pledged to open 20 new stations. The ten stations announced on Wednesday mean the government has met its goal.

However, public broadcaster NRK reports that police chiefs are unhappy with the decision and that the priority should instead be hiring more police officers.

Norway's Karsten Warholm wins gold, but Ingebrigsten is denied in 1500m

Norway's Karsten Warholm regained his 400m hurdles title. However, Jakob Ingebrigtsen fell short in the 1500m at the world championships.

By winning, Warholm claimed his third world title. He edged out perennial rival rival Rai Benjamin on the final bend to time 46.89sec.

"I feel like the gold medal is back where it belongs," said Warholm. "It feels a bit sweeter this year. I'm still hungry for more and more."

Ingebrigtsen was the favourite to win the 1500m, but lost to Britain's Josh Kerr.

Traffic affected by the weather

Main roads in Trøndelag were closed due to flooding and landslides on Wednesday evening, and the Dovre line was closed between Støren and Oppdal due to weather issues also.

The E6 and E14 were both closed on Wednesday evening. The E14 was shut between Stjørdal and Meråker, and the E6 was closed to traffic between Berkåk and Ulsberg.

Detours were set up for both routes. The Dovre line was closed between Oppdal and Støren, and network rail operator Bane Nor will issue a new update at midday Thursday.