What to do if you find yourself in an emergency in Norway as a tourist

From medical emergencies to transportation disruptions, knowing how to navigate crises can make all the difference when you're in a foreign country.

While embarking on a journey through Norway, the notion of encountering a crisis might seem distant against the backdrop of its majestic fjords, ancient forests, and fascinating culture.

Yet, like any other place, Norway isn't immune to the unexpected. This guide will provide you with key steps to take if you face a crisis while visiting the country as a tourist.

The types of crises tourists might encounter

While crises, by definition, aren't common, it's always a good idea to plan ahead and make sure that you can handle such situations.

Instances of crisis can include medical emergencies, transportation disruptions, theft or similar crime, weather-related emergencies, and even natural disasters.

From minor inconveniences to more severe challenges, being prepared enables you to handle whatever comes your way during your stay in Norway.

Emergency contacts and services in Norway

Instead of a single emergency number, the emergency numbers in Norway are split into three categories.

There's a number for medical situations, another for crimes, and a third for fire-related emergencies.

If you're facing a fire, you should dial 110 for the Fire Department. If you're dealing with something that requires police attention, like theft or other criminal activity, it's 112 you're after. And when there's a health crisis, and you need an ambulance, you ring up 113.

Furthermore, if you dial 911, you will be put through to the general emergency service.

Most of the emergency numbers have a non-emergency alternative. In non-urgent cases where you need medical assistance, call 116 117.

That'll get you in touch with the local legevakt (Norwegian for emergency medical services) in your area. This is for things like twisted ankles or broken bones – serious, but not life-threatening stuff.

The police also have a non-emergency number: 02800. If you need to chat with them about something that's not an immediate crisis, like reporting a stolen item, that's the number to dial.

In any case, the golden rule is that if you're unsure whether your situation qualifies as an emergency, don't hesitate to call the number right away.

What to do if crisis strikes

Medical emergencies, such as accidents and illnesses, can strike anywhere, including during your travels in Norway. Whether it's a minor injury (for example, during a hike) or a sudden illness, knowing the location of nearby medical facilities and understanding how the local healthcare system operates can make a crucial difference. For smaller accidents, call 116 117. If the situation at hand is urgent, dial 113.

Tourists can access urgent healthcare in Norway, but knowing the rules and payment framework that apply is crucial. You can find out more about the applicable healthcare rules and benefits for tourists from another EU/EEA country or Switzerland visiting Norway on the Helse Norge website.

Strikes or unforeseen delays can disrupt transportation services, leaving you stranded or causing significant delays in your travel plans. Being prepared with alternative routes or types of transportation can help mitigate the adverse impact of these situations. You can find up-to-date information on road traffic in Norway on the website of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

Theft or loss of personal belongings like passports or money can be quite stressful. While Norway is generally considered a safe country, keeping an eye on your belongings is always advisable, especially in crowded places or during peak tourism season. You can report such incidents via the 02800 line if they're not very serious, or you can call 112 if you've been a victim of a serious crime. Also, remember to contact your embassy or consulate for additional assistance if necessary. When it comes to lost passports, your nearest local embassy will be best placed to help you.

Norway's climate can be unpredictable, with rapid changes in weather conditions. Sudden storms or extreme cold can pose risks to health and safety, especially for those venturing into the great Norwegian outdoors. Should things go sideways, and you end up needing assistance from search and rescue teams, your best bet is to call the police on 112.

Lastly, Norway's geographical diversity exposes it to a range of natural disasters, such as avalanches and landslides. While the chances of encountering such events are relatively low, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the contact information and general safety protocols specific to each area you plan to visit. Make sure to check advice on weather and safety conditions (you can find weather warnings on the yr.no service) before you go hiking, kayaking, or skiing.