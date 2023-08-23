Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Denmark lifts tight border controls with Norway

Denmark has decided to lift its heightened border control measures with Norway.

The decision comes after Danish authorities introduced stricter border controls on internal borders in early August, affecting Germany, Sweden, and Norway, based on recommendations from the nation's security service.

These measures were taken due to an escalated threat perception prompted by a series of Quran burnings.

In an official press release, the Danish police announced that the border controls affecting travel between Sweden and Norway would be removed as of Tuesday, the newspaper Dagbladet reported.

Illegal drone activity temporarily shuts down Tromsø Airport

Tromsø Airport experienced a brief closure on Tuesday due to the presence of an unauthorised drone, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The incident prompted Avinor, the state airport operator, to take immediate action by shutting down the airport temporarily.

Responding to the situation, a police patrol was dispatched to locate and confront the person responsible for flying the drone.

The drone, flown near the southern tip of Tromsøya, was promptly landed by the authorities.

Flying drones close to Tromsøya is deemed illegal due to its proximity to the airport.

Consequently, the police confiscated the drone and questioned the operator, who is suspected to be a tourist.

Fatal workplace accident claims life of foreign national in Førde

Tragedy struck in Førde, Vestland County, as a foreign national lost their life due to a workplace accident involving a fall.

The person was swiftly transported to a hospital following the incident.

Eivind Hellesund, the operations manager for the Western Police District, said in a press release that authorities are in contact with both the employer and those overseeing the construction site.

Although the accident occurred earlier in the day on Tuesday, the police only became aware of the incident at 6.14pm, as stated in the press release.

The police conducted on-site investigations during the evening, and further interrogations related to the case are planned for Wednesday.

Knife attack in Nordland leaves victim injured

A violent incident unfolded in Sortland Municipality, Nordland, on Tuesday evening. A person was attacked with a knife, sustaining multiple facial wounds. The injuries sustained are not life-threatening.

According to Kjetil Kaalaas, the head of police operations in Nordland, law enforcement arrived swiftly, gaining control of the situation and handing over the victim to medical professionals.

The victim and the suspect involved are both in their 30s. The police have refrained from disclosing any gender-related information.

The incident occurred at a private address.