Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Norwegian economy with zero growth

In the second quarter of this year, a number of industries in Norway saw weak development, meaning that the economy saw zero growth in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Norway show.

“Growth flattened out in the first half of 2023. Strong price growth and higher interest rates have reduced the purchasing power of households, and this dampens demand. It causes a general cooling of the economy,” Pål Sletten from Statistics Norway said.

Economist Sarah Midtgaard from Handelsbanken told newspaper E24 that the figures would likely signal a new interest rate hike in September.

“This is somewhat weaker than Norges Bank assumed, but it speaks for a new interest rate hike in September,” she said.

Construction was the industry with the largest negative contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

Increased need for flood protection

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has said there is an increased need for preventative flood protection in Norway.

“We do our best within the funds we have allocated at all times. Then, we have to adapt the activity in line with what we have. We believe it is expedient for society to spend more money on preventive work so we are better prepared,” Brigt Samdal from the NVE told the Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen.

The NVE has received around 340 million less than it has requested from the government between 2021-2023. Samdal added that funding wasn’t the only area of importance and needed the right apparatus and employees with the right expertise.

Advertisement

Rain causes travel issues

The Dovre line is closed between Lundamo and Ler in Trøndelag due to flooding. On Monday night, the E6 was also closed, along with the Røros line.

Heavy rainfall led to several minor landslides on County Road 30 and the E6. A yellow danger warning was in place on Monday for parts of Innlandet, Trøndelag and Møre og Romsdal.

The danger warning expired at 10pm on Monday.

Norway not prepared for power rationing

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) has said that Norway is not sufficiently prepared for power rationing.

The DSB ran a risk analysis whereby there was a 30 percent reduction in access to energy in the southwest. The analysis showed that important social functions and the population were affected.