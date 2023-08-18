Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Experts split on mental health of Pride shooter

Psychiatric experts in Norway are at odds over the mental health and associated legal responsibility of a shooter who killed two people on the eve of the Oslo Pride March 2022.

On the night of June 25th, 2022, a man opened fire outside a gay bar in central Oslo during the festival, killing two men and wounding nine others.

Just after the attack, police arrested the suspect, Zaniar Matapour, a now 44-year-old Norwegian of Pakistani origin who had contacts with a known extremist in Norway, Arfan Bhatti.

Two psychiatrists who examined Matapour found he was mentally sane at the time and, therefore, legally responsible for his actions, but a third expert came to the opposite conclusion.

A forensic committee will examine their findings, and a judge will make a final decision about his legal responsibility.

PM and Minister of Finance rule out new interest rate rules

The Socialist Left Party has called for tighter controls as it believes banks are ripping customers off when it comes to interest rates.

However, the government has said no to stricter regulations. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has said that keeping people in work and decreasing inflation so interest rates could go down was the government’s solution to high interest rates.

The PM encouraged consumers to shop around for better interest rates when the leader of the Socialist Left Party, Kirsti Bergstø, said that banks should be forced to raise rates for savers to the same level as it charges interest on loans.

Minister of Finance Trygve Slagsvold Vedum has said that people should use their powers as consumers if they are dissatisfied with their bank.

Leaders of parties take part in debate

The leaders of Norway’s political parties participated in a televised debate on public broadcaster NRK on Thursday night.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was considered the best performer on the night by the Norwegian media. Rødt leader Marie Sneve Martinussen also received praise for handling questions.

Norwegians rate things on a dice roll (out of six). According to averages across the media, Jonas Gahr Støre averaged a rating of five, Marie Sneve Martinussen received an average score of 4.5, and Sylvi Listhaug, leader of the right-wing Progress Party, averaged a score of four.

Former PM and leader of the Conservative Party received 3.6, Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum received the same score, Kirsti Bergstø averaged a score of 3.5, Olaug Bollestad of the Christan Democrats managed 3.1, Guri Melby of the Liberal Party scored three, and Arild Hermstad of the Green Party averaged a score of 1.8.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit turns 50

On Saturday, Crown Princess Mette-Marit turns 50-years-old. A joint party for her and her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, will be held at the Royal Palace next week.

Around 380 guests from all over the country have been invited.