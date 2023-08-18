EXPLAINED: What's the best way to bring an ageing parent to Norway?

Advertisement

Getting a temporary residence permit

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) grants temporary residence permits to non-EEA/EU nationals moving to Norway to be with a family member who is a non-EU/EEA national.

This is referred to as family immigration. Spouses, cohabitants, fiancées, children, parents and other family members of residents in Norway may all be eligible. However, the rules for parents whose children are over 18 are strict.

When applying for a family immigration permit, there are two people involved in the application. These are the reference person (the person one is moving to Norway to be with) and the applicant (who wishes to move to Norway).

The applicant must pay an application fee, the applicant must also be able to confirm their identity (such as with a passport), the parent must be over the age of 60 and have no spouse or cohabitant, and they must not have any parents, children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren in their home country.

The reference person must either hold a work permit, permanent residence or another form of residence permit in Norway.

Additionally, the reference person must meet an income requirement. The income requirement is 320,274 kroner per year, but is subject to change. Receiving some form of social assistance from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) will disqualify them from eligibility. They must also have their own home.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration writes on its website that it is tough for other family members to be granted family immigration and that strong humanitarian considerations must apply. The UDI assesses the individual basis for each application for other family members. Essentially, it will be very difficult to bring other family members to Norway, elderly or not, who don't meet the requirements for a family permit.

EU/EEA citizen or the family member of an EU/EEA citizen

The rules are more lenient for nationals of EU/EEA countries and those who have the Freedom of Movement across the Schengen area. This applies to family members of these nationals, even if the person wishing to move to Norway isnt an EU national.

An EU citizen can join a family member in Norway if they are their parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent whom the family member in Norway already supports. Family members with serious health problems and nursing needs can also move to Norway under the EU/EEA regulations if the family member is the only one who can provide care. In this instance, medical insurance, which covers all risks, must be taken out.

EU/EEA citizens can also move to Norway under the Freed of Movement rules if they have enough money to support themselves. They will need to earn 158,621 kroner before tax. They will need enough money to live and work and are not entitled to financial assistance or benefits from the Norwegian authorities. They will need to document this money and are required to purchase health insurance that must cover all possible expenses. This is because staying in Norway as someone who is financially independent also means not being entitled to free healthcare in Norway.