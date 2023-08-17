Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Driver charged after bus crashes into school

The driver of a bus that drove into a school building in Tøyen, Oslo, has been charged with violating the Road Traffic Act, the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten writes.

The driver, in his 60s, has also had his driving license confiscated but hasn’t been questioned due to his health.

Two people injured in the crash have been described as critically injured and one seriously injured after the bus drove into the Vahl school in Tøyen. The accident was reported just after 10pm on Wednesday.

Police are unsure of how the accident happened but are certain it wasn’t intentional.

Flood peak reached

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has said that the flood peak has been reached in southern Norway following fresh rain in recent Norway.

“The rain that came on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday led to closed roads due to local flooding. The rain has not worsened the flood situation in the Drammensvassdraget, Glomma or Lågen,” The NVE wrote in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

“The danger of flooding is not over, but the water level is falling in the large lakes and rivers in Eastern Norway,” flood warning officer Elin Langsholt said.



The largest lakes in the areas affected will be kept at a mix of yellow and orange warning alerts. A yellow danger warning is also in place for landslides in Viken and Innlandet counties.

Norwegian’s seventh wealthiest people worldwide

The average net worth of a Norwegian makes them the seventh wealthiest national worldwide when measured in dollars.

The figures from the Global Wealth Report from the Swiss banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse found that the average adult Norwegian was worth 385,340 dollars.

Assets such as property, shares and funds were taken into account when making calculations on average wealth.

The median Norwegian had a net worth of 143,890 dollars or 1.51 million kroner. This calculation makes Norwegians the eight wealthiest people in the world.

Price cut on travel tickets in Oslo called election stunt

Several parties have reacted strongly to the Oslo City Council lowering the cost of monthly tickets with an election pending.

From next Monday, the price of monthly passes for public transport in Oslo will be reduced by five 40 percent until September 15th, just after the election ends.

Transport Councillor Sirin Stav told Aftenposten that lowering tickets is not an election stunt.

“No, this is an effective measure to get more people to travel by public transport and give a helping hand to those who have the least to deal with,” she said.