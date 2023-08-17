Oslo City Council to lower the cost of monthly transport by 40 percent

Advertisement

From Monday, August 21st, the cost of a monthly ticket with Ruter, which provides public transport in Oslo via its buses, trams, metro and ferries, will be lowered by 40 percent.

A monthly transport ticket for 1 zone costs 853 kroner. Oslo, in its entirety, is classified as Zone 1. The ticket will be discounted to 499 kroner until September 15th. The discount will only apply to zone one.

During the period, a children’s monthly ticket will cost 20 kroner, and a student ticket will cost 299 kroner a month.

The city council implemented a similar scheme during the backend of last year. Tickets were discounted between November 16th and December 16th.

The council is paying for discounted tickets through unused funds set aside for public transport in the revised 2022 budget.

Several opposition parties on the city council have said that the discounted ticket was an election stunt. Local and county elections will be held in Norway on September 11th, just before the offer ends.

Advertisement

The Oslo Liberal Party and Oslo Conservative Party are among those to have criticised the offer.

Sirin Stav, Transport Councillor for Oslo City Council, has told the newspaper Aftenposten that the discount offer isn’t an election trick.

“No, this is an effective measure to get more people to travel by public transport and give a helping hand to those who have the least to work with,” she said.