Latest polls predict tight local election race in Oslo

Norway heads to the ballot box for county and municipal elections in September, and polling by Respons Analyze for the Norwegian newspaper VG shows an incredibly tight race in Oslo.

Based on the polling, the current red-green coalition consisting of the Labour Party, Socialist Left Party, and Green Party would just about remain in the City Government by securing 30 of the 59 seats on the City Council.

However, if the Socialist Left Party received around 80 fewer votes, the Conservative Party would have enough seats to secure a coalition on the City Government.

Polling showed that the Conservative Party was currently the biggest in Oslo and would secure 32.6 percent of the vote. The Labour Party would receive just over half that amount.

“This shows that there is a dead heat in Oslo. If people want the positive development in Oslo to continue, they must vote for the Oslo Labor Party,” Governing Mayor of Oslo, Raymond Johansen, said.