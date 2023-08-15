Who is allowed to vote in Norway's 2023 local elections?

Advertisement

Norway's population will head to ballot boxes nationwide on September 11th. The local elections will decide leadership at the municipal and county levels.

They will also act as a barometer for the national elections for 2025. The Labour Party and Centre Party will hope their election day results don't mimic the polls. Meanwhile, Norway's Conservative Party hopes to turn strong polling into a solid election results.

Foreign nationals have the right to vote in local elections. This contrasts with parliamentary elections, where only Norwegian citizens are permitted to cast their vote.

The country's local elections, therefore, offer foreign residents who live in Norway and pay their taxes to the country a chance to participate in the country's democratic process directly and have their say on who should govern other the town, city or county where they live.

To vote in the 2023 local and county elections, you will need to be 18 or turning 18 by the end of the year to vote. Foreigners can vote under two rules: those for Nordic citizens and the regulations for other international residents.

Nordic citizens who have registered as living in Norway before June 30th 2023, will be able to vote in the local elections, as will all other foreign citizens who have lived in Norway for at least three consecutive years before the election date.

All those with the right to vote in the local elections should have received a voting card. The card contains details about the location of the polling stations on election day and information on voting in advance.

Voting cards are being sent to digital mailboxes this year or via Alltin. Those without any digital accounts will be sent a paper copy. The voting card isn't required to vote but confirms your eligibility.

Those who believe they are entitled to vote but haven't received a voting card will need to contact their local municipality to check their eligibility. If you are eligible to vote but haven't received a voter's card, you will still be allowed to vote if you are on the electoral register.

Enrollment in Norway's electoral register happens automatically. Your eligibility for enrollment is determined by information in the Central Population Register.

You will be eligible to vote in the municipality where you were registered as living as of June 30th 2023.

Different rules apply to Svalbard and Jan Mayen.

When voting, you will need a valid form of photo ID, such as a passport, national identity card or driver's licence.

Advance voting has already opened. The electorate can vote in advance in whichever municipality they wish, and the vote is sent to the voter's home municipality. However, one can only vote in their home municipality on election day.