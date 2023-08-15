What the collapse of Randklev Bridge means for rail travel in Norway

Advertisement

A railway bridge in southeastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain collapsed on Monday.

Bane Nor, the government agency responsible for Norwegian rail infrastructure, said that the central section of the steel truss Randklev Bridge over the Lågen River slid into the water due to damage to its foundations.

Traffic over the bridge had already been halted a week ago over fears that the bridge may give way because of the large volume of water. The bridge is more than 170 metres long with three spans.

Norway’s rail infrastructure agency said that a new bridge over the river was the most likely option. It said it was too early to say when a new bridge would be built.

“We will have to come back to that when we have started with the design of the bridge, but the preparations have already started. We are aware that there is a need to clarify the situation. So it is something we are working on,” Bane Nor railway director Eivind Bjurstrøm told Norwegian newswire NTB.

The collapse causes significant knock-ons for Norway’s Dovre line, which used the bridge. The Dovre line connects Oslo and Trondheim. It also connects to the Rauma line, Røros line and Nordlands line.

The collapse of Randklev Bridge means that trains cannot get to Dombås via the Dovre railway. Dombås station is the starting point of the Rauma railway. The Dovre line between Hunderfossen and Dombås is closed for traffic with no forecasted open date.

Sj Nord runs train traffic connecting central and southeastern Norway. Until September 1st, the 5:54 am departure between Trondheim S and Dombås has been cancelled, with no alternative transport from Trondheim to Dombås arranged.

There will, however, be a bus for train replacement between Dombås and Lillehammer. From Lillehammer to Oslo S, a train will be in operation. The 08:17 am, 1:38 pm and 3:23 pm departures will have a bus for train replacement between Trondheim and Lillehammer. From Lillehammer, a train will run to Oslo.

The 10:18 am departure will instead leave at 9:22 am and use the Røros line to get to Oslo. The train will have no premium seats and no café cart. The night train will be cancelled with no alternative transportation.

From Oslo S to Trondheim, the 8:02 am, 2:02 pm and 4:02 pm departures will be serviced by a train to Lillehammer and then a bus to Trondheim. The 1:02 pm departure will use the Røros line to get to Trondheim. The evening departures are cancelled with no alternative transport.

The remaining weekends throughout August will be marked by changes to the schedule. More information can be found on the website of SJ Nord.