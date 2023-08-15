Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Norwegians in favour of tuition fees for foreign students

Students from countries outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland must pay tuition fees to study in Norway, where it had previously been free. This is a change that most people are in favour of, according to a new survey.

The survey was carried out by Opinion on behalf of the University of Bergen, and higher education sector outlet Khrono reports that 57 percent favoured the change.

Some 32 percent also said they somewhat agreed with the change, while 27 percent said they disagreed, and 6 percent weren’t sure.

Just under 20,000 have applied for asylum in Norway this year

In the first seven months this year, 19,112 people applied for asylum in Norway, the latest figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration show.

The vast majority of the applications, 17,065, came from Ukrainian nationals. The figures also show an increase in asylum seekers from other countries. The most significant increase is from nationals from Turkey, Syria and Eritrea.

2018 report highlighted concerns over collapsed dam

A report from 2018 warned that the Braskereidfoss hydroelectric power plant would be unable to withstand overflow.

The dam burst last week, and lower levels were flooded after a floodgate failed to open. The report also said that the dam didn’t satisfy safety regulations.

Prime Minister to visit flood-hit areas

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will visit Ål municipality in connection with the aftermath of Storm Hans.

Later in the day, he will visit Sel municipality to see the damage and be briefed on the work required to deal with the aftermath.

Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård will also visit areas affected by floods. He will visit a few transport infrastructure locations in southern Norway.