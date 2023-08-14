Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

1,000 still unable to return to their homes

In Ringerike, just over 1,000 residents are still unable to return to their homes after being evacuated, the emergency manager for the municipality, Magnus Nilhom, said on Monday.

He said that the flood peak was reached at the weekend and that the water in the Storelva was on its way down.

The risk of any potential landslides caused by erosion from the high water levels would determine when people could return home.

Before the weekend, around 4,000 people in southern Norway had been evacuated from their homes due to the risk of floods or landslides.

Water levels remain high after flood levels peak in several places

The flood peak has been reached in Mjøsa, Øyeren, and other waterways but will remain high in the coming days. Tyrifjorden, Randsfjorden, Krøderen, Sperillen, Mjøsa and Øyeren are among the waterways where water levels will stay high.

“People should still be careful. Keep your distance. And then it will also be the case that when the water recedes, people should be careful then too. Because there may have been changes since the last time,” Kjetil Lund from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate told public broadcaster NRK.

Norway’s justice minister praises the efforts during the floods

The Minister for Justice and Emergency Preparedness has praised the efforts of local authorities during recent flooding in southern Norway. The minister’s comments came on a trip to flood-hit areas on Sunday.

“There has been an incredible effort from the local police and fire service. In addition, local contractors have set up flood embankments,” she said on a visit to Dokka in Nodre Land Municipality.

Advertisement

She said the floods receding wouldn’t mean an end to the issue.

“This is not the end of it. When the water recedes again, people are still left with the devastation. That is why it is important to stand up for them,” she said.

One in four girls say they have been subjected to sexual abuse

Some 25 percent of girls in upper secondary school say they have been exposed to gross sexual abuse, four times more than boys of the same age.

The figures come from a comprehensive study on violence and abuse against children and young people from the Welfare Institute NOVA.

“The extent of sexual violence has increased significantly from 2015 to 2023 for both girls and boys. For almost all forms of sexual violence we have surveyed, the proportion of victims has doubled during this period,” the researchers behind the survey wrote.