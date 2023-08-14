Rail travel in Norway still affected as travel disruption eases

Advertisement

Most major roads in Norway have reopened in Norway following flooding and landslides last week. Extreme weather cut off east and west Norway from each other, and all major roads between Oslo and Trondheim were closed for a period.

The E16 Ringerike between Nes and Buttingsrud reopened on Sunday. The E16 is open the entire route between Hønefoss and Bergen. The E6 between Oslo and Trondheim is open. Heavy vehicles have been asked to drive the Østerdalen route.

Norwegian National Road 4 reopened on Saturday. National Highway 15 from Otta to Strynefjellet has reopened, making journeys between east and west Norway possible.

Several various diversions are in operation on Norway's major roads. Anyone planning their journey should check for diversions on the Norwegian Public Roads Administration's website.

Traffic on the Dovre Line remains closed. Train company SJ Nord will set up bus for train replacement from Tuesday, August 15th. Trains will run between Oslo S and Lillehammer. Then, a bus replacement service will be in operation between Lillehammer and Oslo S. Traffic on the Dovre line is expected to be heavily disrupted by the collapse of the Ringebu bridge.

The Rauma line remains closed on Monday but will reopen for regular traffic on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Rørøs line has been in normal operation since Saturday. From Tuesday, SJ Nord will run an extra service between Oslo and Trondheim. This means there will be two direct rains between Trondheim and Oslo via this line each day.

Trains on the Nordland line, Saltenpendelen line, Trønder line and Meråker line are all fully operational.

Delays are expected on the Gardermoen line due to fewer tracks being in operation at Eidsvoll. This may affect the RE10, RE11 and R12 trains.

The Bergen line is not yet fully operational. Some bus replacement services are to replace the F4 service between Oslo and Bergen. The line is open between Geilo and Bergen but closed between Hønefoss and Oslo. A new update will be issued on Monday afternoon by railway operator Vy.

The Gjøvik line between Oslo and Gjøvik is closed due to planned works and will reopen on August 21st.